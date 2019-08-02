Casey Kasem’s Widow Hospitalized After Alleged Assault by Business Manager

Casey Kasem’s widow, Jean Kasem, is looking for a new business manager following a violent incident with her last one that left her in the hospital. According to TMZ, Kasem’s former business manager John Gressy allegedly flew into a violent rage over money.

The outlet reported that Gressy grew angry with Kasem after learning that she’d been giving money to her daughter, Liberty. Per TMZ‘s reporting, Gressy threw dishes and a vase at Kasem, striking her at least once. Gressy also reportedly threatened to kill Kasem. Liberty, who was home at the time along with Kasem’s lawyer, is said to have called 911. As a result of her injuries, Kasem was reportedly taken to the hospital and treated.

Gressy was locked in a room when authorities arrived, TMZ revealed, but they were able to get him out. He was arrested and hit with felony criminal threats. He could potentially be facing more charges, including assault and/or battery, the outlet reported. They case will be submitted to the Los Angeles County District Attorney, who will review it and decide how to proceed.

Rumors had been swirling that Gressy and Kasem were involved in an “intimate or personal relationship.” Her rep, Edward Lozzi, told TMZ that’s simply untrue.

Kasem is now dealing with this legal issue on top of another involving her late husband’s children. TMZ reported that the radio icon’s kids are feuding with Kasem over their father’s estate, and have been for four years. Kasem alleged that her husband’s children conspired against him during his ailment, plotting with lawyer Samuel D. Ingham III “to isolate and kill Casey Kasem for financial gain,” according to Page Six.

In a lawsuit filed by Kasem, she alleged that “Ingham and Casey’s older adult children ensured that Casey starved to death in a strange hospital far from home without his wife of more than three decades and younger daughter [Liberty] by his side.” The suit also claimed that Ingham was hired to advocate for Kasem’s late husband, but instead was “an active participant in this horrifying plot to end Casey’s life for financial gain.”

“To that end, he performed actions that were far outside the bounds of any conceivable ‘representation’ or Casey,” the lawsuit stated.

An investigation cleared them, however, as reported by TMZ. An investigation was launched into Kasem’s death by police in Gig Harbor, Washington, when it occurred. It found no evidence of wrongdoing.