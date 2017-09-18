Carson Daly’s Mom Dies at 73

Carson Daly’s mother, Pattie Daly Caruso, has died at age 73, The Desert Sun reports.

A family spokesperson shared that Daly Caruso passed away suddenly of a heart attack in her Palm Desert, Calif. home early Sunday.

Like her son, Daly Caruso was well-versed in interviewing celebrities, speaking to stars like Barbara Sinatra and Arnold Palmer on her local television show, Valley Views, which ran for over 25 years.

Daly’s Today show colleagues shared the news Monday morning, with Savannah Guthrie telling viewers, “We’re sorry to start this hour with some sad news. Our thoughts and our prayers are going out to Carson and his family over the sudden passing of his mom, Pattie.”

“We spoke to him and he wanted to share this message with all of you,” Matt Lauer continued. “He says, ‘It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our mother, wife and grandmother, Pattie Daly Caruso. She passed away peacefully on Sunday. Kiki, as she was known to her grandchildren and many others, touched so many lives with her kindness, her giant spirit and her love of life. She will be terribly missed by her family and the world, but her spark will shine for eternity.’ “

“We want to just say, Carson, we are so sorry,” Lauer added. “Our thoughts are with you and your family.”

“What a devoted and loving son Carson is,” Guthrie commented. “And Pattie was just a force.”

Daly Caruso is survived by her son, daughter Quinn Daly, husband Richard Caruso and five grandchildren.

