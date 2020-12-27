Carrie Fisher Fans Remember 'Star Wars' Actress on Fourth Anniversary of Her Death
Four years to the day after Carrie Fisher died on Dec. 27, 2016, fans and admirers of the late Star Wars actress are sharing their memories of the beloved star as they pay tribute to her trailblazing career, advocacy for mental health and unapologetic authenticity.
Fisher was just 60 years old when she died, passing away four days after suffering a medical emergency while on a flight from London to Los Angeles. Her mother, Hollywood legend Debbie Reynolds, died the next day after having a stroke. Fisher's daughter, Billie Lourd, paid tribute to her mom in the latest Star Wars films, playing Lieutenant Kaydel Ko Connix in The Force Awakens, The Last Jedi, and The Rise of Skywalker, and welcomed her first child in September with fiancé Austen Rydell. Keep scrolling to see how Fisher's loved ones are remembering her on the anniversary of her death.
'Miss You Princess'
Star Wars fans shared their tributes to Fisher and her portrayal of Princess Leia on social media.
Room Rater In Memoriam. It’s been four years. She is missed and was loved. Rest in peace, #CarrieFisher pic.twitter.com/T8cOi9Gqoz— Room Rater (@ratemyskyperoom) December 27, 2020
prevnext
We miss you princess #CarrieFisher pic.twitter.com/ItAnHxzwoZ— anish (@sithshailar) December 27, 2020
'Forever in Our Hearts'
Fisher's death touched millions of people, and there were countless people pledging to never forget her impact on social media on Dec. 27.
In loving memory... Always...#CarrieFisher #princessleia 💐 pic.twitter.com/w3XDzEQQU1— 🎄Lord Pato (@LordPato) December 27, 2020
prevnext
We lost the great #CarrieFisher four years ago today...
Forever in our hearts. #Leia #StarWars pic.twitter.com/QsoGL92rNw— Drew Struzan (@DrewStruzan) December 27, 2020
'A Princess and General'
Many women shared how important Princess Leia's portrayal as a strong female character impacted them as young girls, while others shared quotes of hers that stayed with them over the years.
As a little girl she was the first female influence I saw in film that made me feel that being both a princess and general was possible. #CarrieFisher #CarrieOnForever pic.twitter.com/8Mn3Vps28a— Liz Parlett Butcher (@lizzypar) December 27, 2020
prevnext
“You get to choose what monsters you want to slay. I'm sorry to say this again, but let's face it - the Force is with you.” - #CarrieFisher
Living on in our hearts like... pic.twitter.com/AOKOJwEBS5— Esther Ciammachilli #WeMakeWAMU (@EstherCinDC) December 27, 2020
Trending
Soon enough, Fisher's name was trending on Twitter, bringing together people who wanted to share their memories of the actress.
Saw that #CarrieFisher was trending 🥺♥️ pic.twitter.com/eDZ4048nyP— Adry LPZ (@adryy_morrison) December 27, 2020
prevnext
Does anyone else miss her? 🤧😢😭💔 #CarrieFisher pic.twitter.com/Dl5fqhC93M— 𝑴𝒂𝒓𝒊𝒂𝒏𝒂 𝑮𝒖𝒕𝒊é𝒓𝒓𝒆𝒛 (@MarianaPaolaGu1) December 27, 2020
'G'nite Space Mom'
Fisher's signature sense of humor was a major point of remembrance, as fans shared photos of her living unapologetically and screenshots of her iconic tweets before she passed.
#carriefisher if she were still with us her reaction to #2020 #nooneseverreallygone 4 years gone now and the worlds gone to shit- obviously she was #theforce holding it together amirite @HamillHimself pic.twitter.com/1txDavleri— THE CHADSTER (@CabotCove1971) December 27, 2020
prevnext
#CarrieFisher— Christina (@Christinasayer) December 27, 2020
G'nite space mom pic.twitter.com/PYMVA59tuD
'In This Galaxy and Every Other'
Fisher was also remembered as a strong advocate for mental health awareness and treatment, having been especially candid about her experience with bipolar disorder during her life.
#CarrieFisher— Janice & 🐶 🐶 (@JaiW4Women) December 27, 2020
"I haven't ever changed who I am. I've just gotten more accepting of it. Being happy isn't getting what you want, it's wanting what you have."#MerylStreep #HarrisonFord @HamillHimself pic.twitter.com/0RSKvlxwGD
prevnext
"Resentment is like drinking poison and waiting for the other person to die."#CarrieFisher 🌌#MentalHealth matters. #HeartHealth matters. In this galaxy and every other. https://t.co/nBD28eDvix— Rasu Shrestha MD MBA (@RasuShrestha) December 27, 2020
Sharing Memories
Fisher's vibrant personality shines through in the many photos of the actress people shared on social media, many of which were behind-the-scenes shots from her time filming Star Wars.
Hope you can hear us, we are always missing you Carrie. ❤️#MayTheForceBeWithYou #CarrieFisher pic.twitter.com/O6SiLq4KiC— Val loves Carrie ⚔️ (@Val_locked) December 27, 2020
prev
Nobody talk to me. I will be crying today. #CarrieFisher #AlwaysWithUs 💙 pic.twitter.com/wlqn9IR5Fc— 𝑰𝒏𝒅𝒚⚔️ (@temperedseas) December 27, 2020