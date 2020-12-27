Carrie Fisher Fans Remember 'Star Wars' Actress on Fourth Anniversary of Her Death

Four years to the day after Carrie Fisher died on Dec. 27, 2016, fans and admirers of the late Star Wars actress are sharing their memories of the beloved star as they pay tribute to her trailblazing career, advocacy for mental health and unapologetic authenticity.

Fisher was just 60 years old when she died, passing away four days after suffering a medical emergency while on a flight from London to Los Angeles. Her mother, Hollywood legend Debbie Reynolds, died the next day after having a stroke. Fisher's daughter, Billie Lourd, paid tribute to her mom in the latest Star Wars films, playing Lieutenant Kaydel Ko Connix in The Force Awakens, The Last Jedi, and The Rise of Skywalker, and welcomed her first child in September with fiancé Austen Rydell. Keep scrolling to see how Fisher's loved ones are remembering her on the anniversary of her death.