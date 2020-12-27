Carrie Fisher Fans Remember 'Star Wars' Actress on Fourth Anniversary of Her Death

By Anna Rumer

Four years to the day after Carrie Fisher died on Dec. 27, 2016, fans and admirers of the late Star Wars actress are sharing their memories of the beloved star as they pay tribute to her trailblazing career, advocacy for mental health and unapologetic authenticity.

Fisher was just 60 years old when she died, passing away four days after suffering a medical emergency while on a flight from London to Los Angeles. Her mother, Hollywood legend Debbie Reynolds, died the next day after having a stroke. Fisher's daughter, Billie Lourd, paid tribute to her mom in the latest Star Wars films, playing Lieutenant Kaydel Ko Connix in The Force Awakens, The Last Jedi, and The Rise of Skywalker, and welcomed her first child in September with fiancé Austen Rydell. Keep scrolling to see how Fisher's loved ones are remembering her on the anniversary of her death.

'Miss You Princess'

Star Wars fans shared their tributes to Fisher and her portrayal of Princess Leia on social media. 

'Forever in Our Hearts'

Fisher's death touched millions of people, and there were countless people pledging to never forget her impact on social media on Dec. 27. 

'A Princess and General'

Many women shared how important Princess Leia's portrayal as a strong female character impacted them as young girls, while others shared quotes of hers that stayed with them over the years.

Soon enough, Fisher's name was trending on Twitter, bringing together people who wanted to share their memories of the actress.

'G'nite Space Mom'

Fisher's signature sense of humor was a major point of remembrance, as fans shared photos of her living unapologetically and screenshots of her iconic tweets before she passed.

'In This Galaxy and Every Other'

Fisher was also remembered as a strong advocate for mental health awareness and treatment, having been especially candid about her experience with bipolar disorder during her life.

Sharing Memories

Fisher's vibrant personality shines through in the many photos of the actress people shared on social media, many of which were behind-the-scenes shots from her time filming Star Wars.

