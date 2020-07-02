✖

On the same day that it was announced that Carl Reiner passed away, his granddaughter, Romy Reiner, shared an important detail about her grandfather and his political views. Romy, who is the daughter of Rob Reiner, posted a throwback photo on Twitter of her grandfather from 2014 along with a message about the upcoming presidential election. In her tweet, she mentioned that her late grandfather wanted to vote out President Donald Trump in the 2020 general election.

Romy posted a photo of Reiner posing for the camera, flashing a smile as he did so. She captioned the photo by writing that she knows that her grandfather "desperately" wanted to vote out Trump in the upcoming election. Romy ended her message by encouraging everyone to vote. Prior to his death, Reiner frequently spoke out against Trump. On Monday, the day that he passed, the late entertainer wrote on Twitter that he was "saddened" to relive the day that Trump became president, writing that he has "no qualifications to be the leader of any country in the civilized world."

Took this in 2014. All I know is that he desperately wanted to vote trump out, so whatever you do, PLEASE VOTE. pic.twitter.com/oiutfjTYSb — romy🦋 (@romyreiner) June 30, 2020

Romy previously posted a lovely photo of herself and her grandfather in order to mark his passing. In subsequent tweets, she noted that she first heard about Reiner's death via a notification from TMZ, which originally reported the news. She wrote, "Very weird to hear about my grandfathers passing from a TMZ report. Needless to say he was an inspiration, and encouraged me to keep writing. I hope to continue his legacy if at all possible." Romy clarified the situation in another tweet, writing that she did receive messages from those closest to her about Reiner's passing, but that TMZ's notification was the first one she saw when she woke up.

TMZ reported that Reiner passed away at the age of 98 on Monday night at his house in Beverly Hills. The publication reported that family members were by his side when he died. Although, no further details were released regarding his passing. Reiner, who worked as a writer, producer, director, and actor, is perhaps best known for his involvement with The Dick Van Dyke Show. Not only did he star in the show as comedian Alan Brady, but he also created the program.