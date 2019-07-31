Cardi B Speaks out After Concert Postponed Due to ‘Threat’

Cardi B was forced to call off a performance in Indianapolis, Indiana Tuesday night less than an hour before its scheduled start time due to a “threat” against the artist, according to police. The rapper took to Twitter after the show was postponed to apologize to fans and explain what happened.

“Dear Indiana people I’m so sorry for today,” she tweeted alongside a video of her rehearsal for the show. “I will like to let you know I was at the venue I was even rehearsing a new move I been excited to do on my show.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Unfortunately there was a security threat that is currently under investigation right now,” she added. “My safety and your safety first.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MOSTHATEDCARDI (@iamcardib) on Jul 30, 2019 at 7:25pm PDT

On Instagram, Cardi wrote that she had “started doing glam” when the concert was postponed. “I want to thank the promoters we have already rescheduled the show. Im so sorry guys I never dealt with a situation like this before and I’m not taking any chances.I love you guys,” she wrote.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department also explained the situation on Twitter. “This evening, there was a scheduled concert at Bankers Life. We were notified of an unverified threat to the artist and the artist canceled this evening’s concert,” the department posted. “There is no immediate threat to public safety, this not an active incident. Ongoing investigation.”

Later, the department corrected itself, tweeting that the concert was “*postponed*. Not canceled.”

Bankers Life Fieldhouse announced the postponement at 6:24 p.m., while the show was slated to start at 7. Cardi was scheduled to perform with special guests Kevin Gates and Saweetie. Details on the “unverified threat” are unclear.

❗️URGENT❗️ Tonight’s Cardi B show will not be played as scheduled. Rescheduled date is September 11. All tickets for the original date will be honored. Additional details will follow. https://t.co/T5wX1lYtVa pic.twitter.com/TNPy5wqcWh — Bankers Life Fieldhouse (@TheFieldhouse) July 30, 2019

The turn of events come one day after Cardi, 26, revealed that she sat down with democratic presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders for a political interview. Video footage of said interview will be released soon as part of Sanders’ 2010 bid for the Democratic presidential nominee.

A statement from Bankers Life Fieldhouse said the show would be rescheduled for Sept. 11; all tickets for the original date will be honored.