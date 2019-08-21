Cardi B Posts Profanity-Laced Video About NYPD, Gives Them the Finger

Cardi B aired her grievances with the NYPD in a video posted to Instagram on Tuesday night, with the rapper decrying the police force for allegedly shutting down a back-to-school drive planned by her friend.

In the now deleted clip, Cardi B explained that her friend Star Brim had been planning to hold the event in Brooklyn next week but that the NYPD called the school’s principal and “practically scared off the principal,” leading to the giveaway to be shut down.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I find that s— so f—ed up by the NYPD,” the mom of one said. “It’s like this is really for the kids, horty was really coming out her pockets just to help the community and it was for kids to have a fun, positive day to benefit the parents with school supplies and many more things.”

“I just find that s— so f—ed up. And f— you and motherf—ing suck a fart and suffocate on it. F— you!” she concluded before giving the camera the middle finger.

Law enforcement sources told TMZ that the NYPD is aware of Cardi B’s issue and is attempting to clear up what is being referred to as a “miscommunication.”

Cardi B is currently in the middle of her own issues with law enforcement, as she was indicted in June in relation to a strip club brawl that took place in 2018. The 26-year-old was indicted on 14 charges including two counts of felony attempted assault with intent to cause serious physical injury. Other charges include misdemeanor reckless endangerment, assault, criminal solicitation, conspiracy and harassment.

She had previously rejected a plea offer from the Queens district attorney’s office, which had noted that additional charges could be in the rapper’s future based on the case’s presentation to a grand jury. Prosecution sources told TMZ that they decided to take the case to a grand jury based on information they discovered during the investigation.

Cardi B was originally arrested in October for allegedly ordering an attack on two female bartenders at the club, Angels Strip Club in Queens. She previously faced two misdemeanor charges — assault and reckless endangerment — stemming from the incident but the indictment takes precedence above those charges.

Billboard reports that on June 25, the rapper pleaded not guilty to the charges at her arraignment.

Photo Credit: Getty / Scott Dudelson