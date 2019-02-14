Cardi B Makes Instagram Return After Grammys Backlash Spurred Social Media Break

After deactivating her Instagram account on Monday, Cardi B is back on the platform, making her return on Wednesday night to announce her upcoming collaboration with Bruno Mars.

The rapper posted a photo of herself and Mars that’s presumably the cover art for their single, which features Cardi B in in a purple and black leather ensemble bra, shorts and jacket, holding a lollipop as she stands in front of Mars.

“Ok so I’m back from retirement to announce I have a brand new song coming out Friday at midnight with @brunomars,” she wrote, adding the hashtag #twogrammywinningartist.

Cardi B previously collaborated with Mars on a remix of the singer’s track “Finesse,” and Cardi B was scheduled to open for Mars on his 24k Magic World Tour before she dropped out in order to spend more time with her newborn daughter, Kulture.

Cardi B had initially deactivated her account after receiving criticism for her Best Rap Album win at the Grammy Awards on Sunday. She became the first solo woman to take home award after winning for her debut album, Invasion of Privacy.

The New York native discussed the backlash against her in a video, explaining that she was fed up of the negativity she had been receiving.

“I been taking a lot of s— today, I’m seeing a lot of bull— today and I saw a lot of s— last night,” the mom of one said. “And I’m sick of this s—. I worked hard for my motherf—ing album.”

Cardi B further explained that huge amount of work that went into her debut album, including the fact that she was pregnant with her daughter, Kulture, while recording much of the project. She also expressed her frustration at the fact that people were quick to advocate for her when she wasn’t nominated last year, but now that she’s won, things are different.

“I remember last year when I didn’t win for ‘Bodak Yellow,’ everybody was like, ‘Cardi got snubbed, Cardi got snubbed.’ Now this year’s a f—ing problem?” she said. “My album went two-time platinum, my n—-. And every chart that there was, my album was always top 10. Number one album as well. I f—ing worked my ass off, locked myself in the studio for three months, my n—-, then went to sleep in my own bed, sometimes for four days straight, pregnant. Some songs couldn’t even get on the f—ing album because my nose was so f—ing stuffy from my pregnancy. N—-s couldn’t sleep, n—-s couldn’t do s—.”

After leaving the platform, Cardi B received supportive messages from a number of artists, including Lady Gaga.

“It is so hard to be a woman in this industry,” Gaga tweeted on Tuesday. “What it takes, how hard we work through the disrespectful challenges, just to make art. I love you Cardi. You deserve your awards. Let’s celebrate her fight. Lift her up & honor her. She is brave.”

