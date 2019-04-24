Cardi B Fans Stunned by Her Rock Hard Abs She Revealed in New Video

Cardi B’s fans were stunned after the 26-year-old singer bared her abs in an Instagram video on Tuesday.

In the video, Cardi stands in a bra and underwear while getting ready for a show, singing a gospel version of her and husband Offset‘s song “Clout.” Fans went wild for the “Clout Gospel Remix” but also paid close attention to her washboard abs that were on display.

“The abs tho,” one Instagram user wrote, adding four flame emojis. “The abs.”

“Abdominal wash board,” another user wrote.

“[By the way] ur abs,” one user wrote with two flexing bicep emojis, after complimenting the rapper on her vocals.

“Bawdy,” another wrote with a flame emoji.

“Cardi is looking like she can do a fitness competition. Ok I see you woman! I see you!” another said.

“Um abs sis, I wasn’t ready,” someone else wrote.

“I see you with the abs,” one said. “This remix is [fire].”

The impromptu remix follows a week after the music video was released “Clout,” which dropped Feb. 22. Cardi and Offset have a busy summer ahead of them, with Offset’s group Migos scheduled for eight shows and Cardi’s nonstop North American and European tour dates.

Earlier this month, Cardi reportedly rejected a plea deal in connection with her role in a Queens, New York strip club brawl last year, even though the deal would have kept her from spending any time in jail. The rapper is facing multiple counts of assault and reckless endangerment. She turned down a deal where she would plead guilty to one misdemeanor count and be released after meeting certain conditions, the Queens District Attorney’s Office said, according to USA Today.

In October, Cardi was arrested and charged with two misdemeanors of assault and reckless engagement for her role in a fight at the Angels Strip Club in August. She and her entourage allegedly attacked two sisters she believed were sleeping with Offset.

The sisters, who were working as bartenders, both required medical attention after the fight and accused Cardi of throwing bottles at them.

Cardi announced in December 2018 that she and Offset were breaking up, just five months after welcoming daughter Kulture Kiari in July. But by late January, there were already reports of a reunion. In February, the couple put breakup rumors to rest when they appeared together at the Grammys, where Cardi’s Invasion of Privacy won Best Rap Album.