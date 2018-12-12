Cardi B Dedicating Time to Baby Kulture and Finding Work-Life Balance in Wake of Offset Breakup

Cardi B recently announced that she was splitting from husband Offset, and the new mom has been keeping busy since the breakup, continuing to dominate the music scene with her daughter by her side.

Sources told The Blast that Cardi B is focusing on her daughter, Kulture, and wants to keep the infant unaffected by any of the changes currently happening in her parents’ lives. Sources add that Kulture has spent all of her time with Cardi B since the split and that the rapper wants to provide a “stable environment” for her child.

Insiders added that Cardi B and Offset are currently not speaking, though Offset recently used social media to declare that he missed his ex.

A source told E! News that Cardi B is “very torn” over her future with Offset and added that things have “been really hard” for both rappers after the split. The insider added that Offset is “trying to win Cardi back” but she’s “not on board yet.”

“They haven’t been spending time together and Cardi expressed she still wants her space,” the source said. “She is very busy right now with her work and is focused solely on Kulture.”

The insider added that the new mom “is also very upset over the cheating situation,” as Offset’s alleged infidelity was reportedly one of the reasons for the couples’ split.

“She has her up and down moments where she thinks there could be a chance they can salvage their relationship,” the insider said. “She is very torn and is trying to stay focused on business matters right now.”

“She doesn’t want to have to co-parent Kulture, but isn’t quite sure if they can make their relationship work,” the source added.

Despite her personal drama, Cardi is still dedicated to her job, performing several holiday shows in recent days and traveling the country with her daughter. In addition, the 26-year-old recently shared the very first photo of Kulture, captioning the image, “My heart.”

Cardi B and Offset welcomed Kulture in July and previously revealed that they married in September 2017.

Cardi B originally announced her split from Offset in an Instagram video.

“So everybody been bugging me and everything and you know I’ve been trying to work things out with my baby father for a hot minute now,” she began.

“We are really good friends and we are really good business partners — you know he’s always somebody that I run to to talk to, and we got a lot of love for each other but things just haven’t been working out between us for a long time,” the rapper continued.

“It’s nobody fault, I guess we just grew out of love, but we are not together anymore. I don’t know it might take time to get a divorce and I’m going to always have a lot of love for him because he is my daughter’s father,” she concluded.

