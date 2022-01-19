Cardi B to Cover Funeral and Burial Costs of Victims Killed in New York Fire

Cardi B is giving back to the Bronx. The “WAP” rapper, who was born and raised in the South Bronx, is covering the funeral and burial costs of the 17 people who were killed in a devastating New York City fire earlier this month. The fire, which blazed through a 19-story building on Jan. 9, killed 17 people between the ages of 2 and 50 and injured many others.

Cardi told TMZ of her decision to team up with the Mayor’s Fund to Advance New York City and cover the funeral and burial costs, “I cannot begin to imagine the pain and anguish that the families of the victims are experiencing, but I hope that not having to worry about the costs associated with burying their loved ones will help as they move forward and heal. I send my prayers and condolences to everyone affected by this horrific tragedy.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

She added in another statement to CNN, “I’m extremely proud to be from the Bronx and I have lots of family and friends who live and work there still. So, when I heard about the fire and all of the victims, I knew I needed to do something to help.” New York City Mayor Eric Adams said in a statement of Cardi’s contributions, “We are grateful for Cardi B, a real superstar on and off the mic, for granting some critical financial relief to families of the victims.”

“The city will be forever thankful to her and also to the grassroots donors and corporate partners who have been able to offer immediate support for our neighbors in need, to reestablish themselves during this difficult time,” he continued. The fire was determined to have been caused by a broken electric space heater, with the smoke spreading due to two open doors on the 15th floor. The doors were reportedly meant to be closed, and an investigation into why they were left open is ongoing.

The victims of the fire are: Fatoumata Drammeh, 50; Foutmala Drammeh, 21; Muhammed Drammeh, 12; Nyumaaisha Drammeh, 19; Haji Dukary, 49; Fatoumata Dukureh, 5; Haja Dukureh, 37; Mariam Dukureh, 11; Mustapha Dukureh, 12; Omar Jambang, 6; Sera Janneh, 27; Haouwa Mahamadou, 5; Seydou Toure, 12; Fatoumata Tunkara, 43; Isatou Jabbie, 31; Hagi Jawara, 47; Ousmane Konteh, 2.