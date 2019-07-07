Cardi B Captures Adorable Snap of Daughter Kulture Wearing Her Purple Wig

Cardi B shared an adorable clip of her daughter, Kulture, wearing her purple wig behind the scenes of her world tour. The rapper is known for putting on a flashy show, with brightly colored hair pieces thrown in wherever they fit. Apparently, Kulture takes after her mom’s fashion sense.

Both Kulture and Cardi seemed to be having a good time in the video, which appeared on Cardi B‘s Instagram on Saturday night. For some reason the rapper deleted the clip later on, but the original caption read: “I miss my baby.”

Kulture is just shy of a year old, and she appeared pleased with herself as she wore her mom’s signature hair. She wore a pink cardigan over a white shirt, and the kind of sincere smile that only a baby can muster.

Cardi B herself is known for rocking multi-colored wigs depending on the occasion, her outfit and her mood. This week, during a show in London, England, she even her wig into the crowd, causing a scuffle as fans fought for it on the ground. Cardi B was performing at the Wireless Festival as a part of her world tour, which is currently making its way through the U.K. before hopping over to the rest of Europe.

Later that night, Cardi B took to Twitter to ask fans to return the wig. As carefree as the moment might have seemed on stage, she actually hoped to get her precious hair piece back rather than look for a new one on her tour.

“I GOT CARRIED AWAY… I want my wig back [confused emoticon] [direct message] me,” she wrote.

Cardi finished her set in a simple hair cover, which many found amusing. As always, her brash persona was relatable to fans, and even many other celebrities, who answered her tweet.

“I’m done,” wrote Snoop Dogg. “U may have pulled off. The greatest move in hip hop.”

“It be like that sometimes huh man,” added Taraji P. Henson.

“You knowwwww whattttttt…” commented rapper Remy Ma.

Meanwhile, Cardi B is still getting flack from fans over canceled shows, including some this weekend. A fan addressed Cardi on Twitter on Friday night, sardonically asking if she would be “ditching” her “Irland show yet again.”

“I’m going to Ireland in a couple of hours… Dublin I believe,” she responded.

Cardi B left many fans disappointed earlier this year when she tried to jump back on stage while still recovering from her pregnancy as well as a few cosmetic surgeries. After the shows did not go well, she canceled some to give herself more recovery time.

“I hate canceling shows because I love money. I’m a money addict, and I get paid a lot of money, a lot of money for these shows,” she told her fans frankly. “A lot of money. I’m canceling millions of dollars in shows, but like, health is wealth so I have to do what I have to do.”

Cardi B has a show in Ireland on Sunday and another in Switzerland this week, before she returns to the U.S. for a fresh spate of performances starting in California on Saturday, July 20.