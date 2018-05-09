Cardi B Accidentally Reveals Gender of Her Baby

Cardi B is currently expecting her first child with fiancé Offset, and the rapper is seven months along in her pregnancy. She’s been tight-lipped about whether she’s having a girl or a boy, but it seems she let the secret slip while speaking to Entertainment Tonight at the Met Gala on Monday night in New York City.

When asked about her baby kicking, Cardi responded, “Oh, she wants to fight me!”

The rapper added, “[My dress weighs] about 35 pounds plus baby. It’s OK though, I used to go up the project stairs.”

She also seemingly referenced her child’s sex in a pre-Met Gala interview with The New York Times, sharing her baby’s current weight.

“Shorty weighs three and a half pounds,” Cardi revealed. “She do! She do weigh three and a half pounds.”

“That’s pretty good for seven months, right?” she asked those assembled in her hotel room before the gala. “Because I was born five pounds.”

Cardi’s younger sister Hennessey has also hinted that the rapper is expecting a girl. In a now-deleted Instagram caption from last month, Hennessey wrote, “I use to wish I was older than you just so I wouldve gotten the chance to carry you and give you kisses when you were a baby because you were so cute and adorable! and NOW that ur baby is coming its like it’s coming true! I’m going to be able to hold baby you and give her all the kisses and hugs!”

Since confirming her pregnancy during a performance on Saturday Night Live in April, Cardi has been candid about her journey to becoming a mom.

Soon after her SNL reveal, Cardi appeared on Hot 97’s Ebro in the Morning, where she discussed her pregnancy, hitting back at those who questioned her decision to keep her baby.

“I just wanted this for myself,” the 25-year-old explained, via Rolling Stone. The rumors, she added, put strain on her. “Like why she doing that in the height of her career, and it’s just like why can’t I have both? … I’m gonna say this in the most humblest way, I’m a millionaire. I’m established … The industry is never promised, but I know that if I make the right money move, I’m gonna always have money.”

Offset is already a father to three children, and Cardi explained that no matter what happens, the Migos rapper will always be there for their child.

“You know, I’m getting married,” she said. “Everybody wants to joke around, ‘Oh you’re the fourth baby mama,’ this, this and that, but I’m getting married. And even though so, let’s say God forbid we don’t, my man is a great father to his kids, so I will never lose. I’m not having a baby with a deadbeat.”

Photo Credit: JStone / Shutterstock.com