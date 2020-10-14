Cardi B Accidentally Leaks Explicit Photo of Herself to Instagram

✖

Cardi B had a slip-up she’d like to move on from. The rapper accidentally posted explicit photos onto her Instagram and quickly surfaced across social media before the New York native could take them down.

She responded to the whole situation with an Instagram story shortly after the matter. After seemingly making fun of herself for being “so f---ing stupid” for doing that, she went on to say she was just going to move past the controversy and not think too much about it. The 28-year-old said “it is what it is” and she knows stuff like this happens. Something similar actually recently happened to actor Chris Evans, as well. “I mean, I used to be a f---ing stripper so whatever,” the “WAP” singer ended her story by saying.

This is just another eventful moment for the entertainer. Cardi B filed for divorce from Offset in September, though the two may not be done for good. They were spotted on her birthday over the weekend reportedly kissing just one month after the divorce was filed. A source to E! News called it “a matter of time” before the two officially get back together. The source added that two were “all over each other” and appeared to be acting like they were back as a couple. Nothing has been confirmed between the two. Offset also has reportedly been trying hard to win her back in the month since she filed the paperwork, as well. In explaining why she called things off, Cardi B allegedly told her OnlyFans subscribers it was because so got tired “of not seeing things eye to eye.”

While Cardi B hasn’t posted about Offset since, the Migos rapper did put out a birthday post for her on Oct. 11. Calling her an “amazing woman,” Offset said that he and their daughter, Kulture, are “proud” of Cardi B for how she overcomes each obstacle that comes her way. He also thanked her for “being 1000%,” finishing his caption by calling himself “lucky.” All signs are pointing to the two having reconciled.

As for her music career, Cardi B is preparing for her second studio album. While no timetable has been given, it appears to be coming sometime in 2021 because of a recent controversy as to why her uber-successful collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion, “WAP,” was not included in the 2021 Grammy Awards. That’s because it was not submitted as reports tell Pitchfork she is waiting to attach it to her sophomore album and enter it for consideration in the following award show.