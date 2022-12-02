MSNBC Host Speaks out After Sudden Firing

Tiffany Cross' firing by MSNBC back in November shocked viewers, with her weekend show getting canceled unexpectedly and her staff finding out on Friday morning. According to Variety, a reason for the firing was Cross' on-air barbs aimed at conservative names like Tucker Carlson and Megyn Kelly. But for Cross, her exit was just disheartening and she spoke out on Friday after the news dropped.

"I am disheartened to learn of MSNBC's decision to cancel my show, The Cross Connection, at such a crucial time – four days before the midterm elections," Cross wrote in a lengthy statement. "And we were intentional about centering marginalized voices of the rising majority – from all communities of color."

Rotating anchors will host her show until a replacement is found, with her production staff staying in place for when that time comes. But for MSNBC, the show was a bit of a draw and seemed to be singled out as "not being up to standards" during segments where Cross would speak honestly about her media opposites. There were also some pointing to a segment from Charlamagne Tha God's Hell of a Week, where Cross referred to Florida as "the dick of the country" and made remarks about Ron DeSantis. The thing is, the topic of the segment was "One's Gotta Go" with Florida, Georgia, Pennsylvania and Arizona up to be removed from the country. It was also on another network, not on her show on MSNBC.

This was thought to be the “last straw” that got Tiffany Cross fired from MSNBC- she calls Florida, “the dick of the country”. Hours later she was let go. pic.twitter.com/JqEXTw7LxU — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) November 4, 2022

"Fresh off the heels of a 'racial reckoning,' as so many have called it, we see that with progress there is always backlash," Cross continued. "With a career in media spanning two decades from CNN to BET and MSNBC, I have not only navigated newsrooms but built them as well. With a rapidly changing media landscape, I look forward to maintaining a platform that continues to reflect the changing demographics of the country.

"We know that now is not the time for politics or journalism as usual. The two years I spent at MSNBC have been disruptive and transformative, changing how politics are discussed and making policy more digestible, I hope. It was the opportunity of a lifetime to create a show the culture would be proud to keep trending every weekend. While this journey ended abruptly, surprising many of us, my work is not done," Cross added. "As political violence has reached a fever pitch, it is becoming inherently more dangerous to speak the truth. But I will not stop. The attacks on me from other outlets and former hosts will never control my narrative.. Thank you to my community and fans for your overwhelming advocacy and support. Thank you to the more than 4.6 million monthly viewers. I am forever in awe of you and so grateful. See you soon!"