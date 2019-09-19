Cameron Mathison, Former Soap Star and Hallmark Channel Actor, Shares Cancer Surgery Update

Former soap star and Hallmark Channel actor, Cameron Mathison was recently diagnosed with cancer, and he shared an update on a surgery he had to have related to his illness. In a statement issued to ABC News as reported by ET, Mathison stated, “We got the pathology report back yesterday and it’s very good news. It’s the least aggressive form of kidney cancer… [with a] very low rate of reoccurring.” The update comes after Mathison announced his diagnosis to fans earlier this month through his Instagram page.

TV host and actor Cameron Mathison is on the mend and is “optimistic” after a tumor was removed by his kidney. @arobach has the story. https://t.co/LUKfafEEKb pic.twitter.com/OWqjPkwEYt — Good Morning America (@GMA) September 19, 2019

In the post, Mathison shared a photo of himself and explained in the caption his “health situation.”

“There are many reasons I love social media, staying connected with you all, sharing fun experiences… well this time I’m asking for your help,” he wrote. “About a month ago, I had an MRI for some gut issues I’ve been having, and during that MRI they found a tumor on my right kidney. It’s consistent with Renal Cell Carcinoma … or kidney cancer.”

“The good news is that it hasn’t spread to any other organs,” he went on to share. “They say my healthy lifestyle and diet has no doubt helped keep it from growing and spreading to other areas, as doctors think it’s been growing in me for minimum 10 years.

“I am extremely lucky that we found it early,” Mathison continued. “Thank you to my longtime friend and urologist [Jon Giddens] who has helped me tremendously through this process. Vanessa, Lucas and Leila have been absolutely amazing with their love and support… as have my mom, dad, brother, and everyone at Home and Family, Hallmark, and ET.”

“My surgery is scheduled on September 12th, I was hoping to receive positive thoughts, prayers, or whatever you feel comfortable with, on 9/12 (my surgery is at 1 pm PST),” the 50-year-old former soap opera actor then asked. “I announced this on [Home and Family] yesterday, and wanted to make sure I posted about it here as well. Feeling very grateful and optimistic!!”

