Cameron Boyce: ‘Grown Ups’ Star Adam Sandler Reacts to On-Screen Son’s Death

Adam Sandler has spoken out about fellow actor Cameron Boyce‘s passing. The pair appeared in the movies Grown Ups and Grown Ups 2 together, with Sandler playing father Lenny Feder and Boyce playing his son, Keith Feder. As one would imagine, the comedy legend is torn up about the loss and highlighted just how special of a person Boyce was.

“Too young. Too sweet. Too funny. Just the nicest, most talented, and and most decent kid around,” Sandler shared in a note on Twitter. “Loved that kid. Cared so much about his family. Cared so much about the world. Thank you, Cameron, for all you gave to us. So much more was on the way. All our hearts are broken. Thinking of your amazing family and sending our deepest condolences.”

Fans of the Grown Ups franchise reached out with gratitude towards Sandler for acknowledging his young co-stars passing and also shared their own thoughts about the tragic loss. Some also noted when Sandler made a special guest appearance on Boyce’s Disney Channel show Jessie in an episode entitled “Punch Dumped Love,” a reference to Sandler’s film Punch Drunk Love.

I remember when I saw you on an episode of Jessie with him. I think it was “Punch Dumped Love”. Best episode ever.#CameronBoyce #RIPLuke #RIPCameronBoyce #CameronBoyceRIP #Jessie pic.twitter.com/mIMCs8dyOz — Samus Aran ⭐ (Miley) (@SamusAran2020) July 7, 2019

Such a shame. He wasn’t being reckless, he wasn’t jumping out of a plane, he was sleeping and unfortunately passed. Such an unexpected and tragic way to go especially for someone so early in their career let alone life. RIP he was an entertainer in the true sense of the word — Joshua Larsen-Bradford (@jlars231) July 7, 2019

I knew you would reach out. When I saw this tragedy this morning, I knew you would care. That speaks volumes. — Raquel (@intellectwrite) July 7, 2019

Boyce’s death was revealed on Saturday night by his family, saying the 20-year-old entertainer, who was also known for his roles on Disney Channel, died in his sleep due to a seizure brought on by “an ongoing medical condition.”

“It is with a profoundly heavy heart that we report that this morning we lost Cameron,” the Boyce family rep told ABC News. “He passed away in his sleep due to a seizure which was a result of an ongoing medical condition for which he was being treated. The world is now undoubtedly without one of its brightest lights, but his spirit will live on through the kindness and compassion of all who knew and loved him. We are utterly heartbroken and ask for privacy during this immensely difficult time as we grieve the loss of our precious son and brother.”