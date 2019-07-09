Cameron Boyce Cause of Death Under ‘Further Investigation’ Upon Completion of Autopsy

Cameron Boyce autopsy has been completed, but the 20-year-old Disney Channel star’s cause of death has not been determined. A spokeswoman for the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner told Entertainment Tonight that an autopsy was performed Monday and that the cause of death was deferred pending further investigation.

Boyce died at home in his sleep on Saturday after suffering a seizure. His family said the seizure was “a result of an ongoing medical condition for which he was being treated.” The family later asked for privacy, noting his “spirit will live on through the kindness and compassion of all who knew and loved him.”

The news of the deferred cause of death comes after Boyce’s father, Victor Boyce, spoke out about the loss of his son, calling it a “nightmare.”

“I’m overwhelmed with the love and support our family has received,” he tweeted on Sunday. “It really does help to ease the pain of this nightmare I can’t wake up from. I can’t thank you guys enough.”

Boyce’s co-stars have also shared their grief, with Descendants star Kristin Chenoweth describing him as “one of my babies” during an appearance on The Talk. China McClain shared an emotional six-part video tribute on Instagram.

Adam Sandler, who played Boyce’s on-screen dad in Grown Ups and Grown Ups 2, paid tribute to the young star on social media as well. “Too young. Too sweet. Too funny,” Sandler wrote. ” Just the nicest, more talented, and most decent kid around. Loved that kid. Cared so much about his family. Cared so much about the world. Thank you, Cameron, for all you gave us. So much more was on the way. All our hearts are broken. Thinking of your amazing family and sending our deepest condolences.”

Salma Hayek, who played Boyce’s on-screen mother in Grown Ups and Grown Ups 2, also mourned his passing. “I had the privilege to play Cameron’s mother in [Grown Ups 1 and 2] and we stayed in touch through the years He was spirited, talented, kind, generous, funny and a shining light. His joy will live in our hearts forever as he goes on dancing and shining elsewhere. My heart goes to his lovely family,” Hayek wrote.

Zendaya, who also gained fame starting out on the Disney Channel, took to Twitter to pay her respects, retweeting a photo of Boyce. “Absolutely heartbreaking, my heart goes out to his friends and family,” the 22-year-old actress wrote with a heart emoji.

Boyce’s road to Disney Channel stardom began on the Debby Ryan-starring series Jessie as one of the Ross children. He also starred as Carlos, the son of Cruela de Vil, in the Descendants movies and starred in Disney XD’s Gamer’s Guide to Pretty Much Everything. His first posthumous appearance will be in Descendants 3, which airs on the Disney Channel on Aug. 2.