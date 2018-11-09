California Wildfire Reaches Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s New Home

The California wildfire that is raging in the southern part of the state has reportedly reached Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s new home.

TMZ reports that the flames pose a great risk to the property, which Kardashian and West only just finished building earlier this year. The outlet goes on to note that the couple have evacuated their security team from the compound.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Flames Descend on Kim and Kanye West’s Property//t.co/d9z0POpvfx — TMZ (@TMZ) November 9, 2018

On Thursday night, Kardashian posted video to her Instagram account showing that she and her family were evacuating the area themselves, due to the impending danger of the fires.

Kardashian is not the only member of her family to be displaced by the fires, as her sister Khloe and Kourtney were also forced to flee their homes as well, with Khloe revealing that she had gone to stay with their brother Rob.

I am with Rob, Dream and True and I am up keeping watch! Saying prayers and thanking all of the brave firefighters who risk their lives for us ❤️❤️ //t.co/eVlJgWSqVd — Khloé (@khloekardashian) November 9, 2018

Unfortunately, Caitlyn Jenner — who was previously married to Kris Jenner, mother of the Kardashian siblings — lost her Malibu home to the fires.

The Kardashian-West-Jenner clan are not the only celebrities to be affected by the fires, as many others have taken to social media to share what has been happening to them.

Evacuated last night. Bleak House and the collection may be endangered but the gift of life remains. Thousand Oaks and Agoura are still in danger. Malibu is being evacuated. — Guillermo del Toro (@RealGDT) November 9, 2018

“I just had to evacuate my home from the fires. I took my kids, dogs, computer and my Doc Marten boots,” tweeted actress Alyssa Milano, then adding, “Husband is in NY. Horses are being evacuated by my trainer.”

“My House has been evacuated due to nearby fires in Thousand Oaks. (The pigs & dogs are fine, thank you),” former Office star Rainn Wilson shared with his Twitter followers. “Please send your prayers to the people of Thousand Oaks and the victims of the shooting that are now having to evacuate their homes and neighborhoods. Then send them some cash.”

Well, well, as if life needed to get more interesting…we have a mandatory evacuation of our home due to the #Woolseyfire . We have gone to a hotel in Santa Monica where we will stay until we can return. Send love and strength to our amazing California firefighters. #safe — Melissa Etheridge (@metheridge) November 9, 2018

At this time, it is estimated that the wildfires have displaced thousands of residents and caused damage to a high number of homes and businesses.

Photo credit: Getty Images