Caitlyn Jenner Rips Into Piers Morgan Following Jokes Over Gender Confirmation Surgery

Caitlyn Jenner clashed with Piers Morgan in an upcoming interview for the TV host’s ITV show after he joked about her gender confirmation surgery.

The Sun reports that in the upcoming episode, things got tense and awkward between the two TV personalities. At one point, Morgan reportedly pulled out a toy Bruce Jenner doll.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“You were an all-American, 6ft 2in muscle-bound guy. When you look at that guy, what do you think?” Morgan asked Jenner while holding up the doll.

“Good for him. There is a lot more to this story than just that,” the 68-year-old Jenner said.

Then, Morgan pressed her about her transition.

“How does your physique compare now to what it did then? Obviously, certain areas we know about,” the 52-year-old former CNN host asked.

“You made a comment there and that’s why you would get in trouble, okay? You said ‘certain areas’ — that, to a trans-person, is disrespectful,” Jenner replied. “It’s not funny. It’s life. It’s a very serious part of my life. I take that very seriously and so out of respect to myself and the community, it’s not something that you joke about.”

Jenner continued, “This is serious stuff. People die over these issues. It’s not a joke.”

“Point taken,” Morgan replied.

This isn’t the first time Morgan has clashed with the transgender community. In September, after Morgan was criticized for calling a bar a “gay bar,” he apologized with comments some found offensive.

“I didn’t know you couldn’t call gay bars gay bars anymore, even though it was marketed as a gay bar,” Morgan wrote. “My apologies apparently the gay bar now identifies as a non-binary gender neutral bar and therefore I inadvertently offended the gay bar by calling it a gay bar.”

“I fully support the transgender community. I don’t like this gender neutral nonsense,” he also wrote.