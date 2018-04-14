See Caitlyn Jenner’s Instagram Post While Khloe Kardashian Gave Birth

Khloe Kardashian gave birth to her first child early Thursday morning in a hospital outside Cleveland, Ohio with her entire family in attendance, but one person noticeably absent was her step-father, Caitlyn Jenner.

Jenner was spotted by paparazzi at LAX hours after Kardashian gave birth, but gave no comment over whether or not she would be traveling to Cleveland.

The Blast reported shortly after that "Sources close to Caitlyn tell The Blast that the reality star will not be traveling to Ohio to visit Khloé and the new baby and has no plans to do so."

It turns out Jenner already had plans, as she posted a photo of herself alongside members of the transgender community serving in the military to her Instagram page within hours of Kardashian giving birth.

(Photo: Instagram/@caitlynjenner)

A source close to the family told Hollywood Life on Friday that Jenner had no intentions of seeing or congratulating Kardashian, as the two's relationship had been severed years ago.

"Caitlyn doesn't want to pretend that she has a relationship with Khloe," a source close to Jenner told Hollywood Life. "She hasn't talked to Khloe in a very long time and that is going to continue even after the drama Khloe is dealing with and having had her daughter... If Khloe wants Caitlyn in her life, she can reach out — it's not going to be the other way around."

Jenner accused the Kardashian family of not being supportive of her 2015 gender transition in her memoir, Secrets of My Life.

"It's been a little bit tough over the past couple of years on the Kardashian side," Caitlyn said while speaking at the Cambridge Union back in November. "To be honest, I don't talk to them anymore. Kim I haven't talked to in a year. They don't want me in their lives, they bashed me pretty badly. It's devastating when your kids do that. It really hurt."

"I don't talk about that side of the family, I spent 23 years of my life with those kids it's difficult to talk about it, terribly terribly sad," she said in a later interview with Piers Morgan. "I've lost all relationship with them, yes. I don't talk to any of them anymore. ...The only ones I am concerned about are Kendall and Kylie. They are my biological kids. I spent 23 years carting them around."