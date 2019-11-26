Caitlyn Jenner Fans Crushed Right Now Over ‘I’m a Celebrity’, Family Drama

Caitlyn Jenner is currently appearing on the British reality series I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!, and Monday’s episode saw the contestants receive care packages from home, though some fans were saddened to see Jenner’s.

The former Olympian received a note from her two dogs, which said, “Love you, stay strong.”

“You’re killing it, everyone at home is rooting for you especially these two cuties,” the message continued before it was flipped over to show Jenner’s pups.

“The really nice part about tonight was getting that little bit of contact from your family, to know that they love you and can’t wait for you to get out of jungle,” the reality star said on the show.

Some fans were disheartened to see that none of Jenner’s six children had sent a letter to their dad.

“Caitlyn literally has the biggest family out of all of them,” one Twitter user wrote. “Not only did none of them bother to write her a letter while she’s on the other side of the world in a jungle, but none of them have shown their support of her, yet they promote each other’s make up. Sad. #ImACeleb.”

“Caitlyn’s letter was so underwhelming and my heart is broken for her,” someone else shared. “Did she even get a treat to eat in her care package or was it just a photo of her dogs? #ImACeleb.”

that small message for caitlyn?! i’m so sorry but why have none of the kardashians/ jenners showed any support for caitlyn #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/plF2FX7vWA — ㅤϟ (@sitedoll) November 25, 2019

the fact caitlyn jenner only got a picture of her dogs and not anything from her family is actually awful imagine not being arsed about someone when they’re on the other side of the world :(( #ImACeleb — 🔑ra (@CiaraRowland) November 25, 2019

aww i feel so bad for caitlyn jenner, family members not putting anything on social media and the letter from her care package not saying love you or anything 🥺 i expected more for her bless her #ImACeleb — Ella Rose (@MalhamElla) November 25, 2019

Omg I’m actually so gutted for caitlyn Jenner like a letter from her dogs and everyone else there is sitting crying with happiness with a letter from their family 🙁 — Molly G 💖 (@mollygilfillan2) November 26, 2019

During another moment in the show, Jenner channeled one of her famous family members when she offered her own version of daughter Kylie Jenner‘s recent viral “Rise and Shine” moment.

“Lets go team!” she shouted. “Not just another day, another day to excel, another day to be great. Rise and Shine!”

