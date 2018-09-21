Caitlyn Jenner Gets Candid About Kylie Jenner’s ‘Tough’ Pregnancy

Caitlyn Jenner is opening up about daughter Kylie Jenner‘s pregnancy, which she kept under wraps until after she had delivered her and Travis Scott’s daughter, Stormi Webster, in February.

Caitlyn Jenner shared on ITV’s Loose Women on Thursday that Kylie Jenner struggled with revealing her pregnancy.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“She’s always wanted to be mom but when she called me up it was a bit tough for her ’cause, obviously, she’s not been married,” Caitlyn Jenner said. “But she wanted to start a family, she wanted to start it young.”

She added, “Fortunately, she’s in a position where she can have a child and the child will be well taken care of.”

But the Olympic athlete also said that she still believes “you’re better off waiting and there’s no rush. I had my first child at 29 and I kind of had everything done.”

Caitlyn Jenner, previously known as Bruce Jenner, has six children with three ex-wives, Chrystie Scott, Linda Thompson and Kris Jenner. While married to Kris, Jenner was also step-parent to Kris’ four children with ex-husband Robert Kardashian.

However, Caitlyn’s relationship with Kris Jenner and her Kardashian children has been estranged as of late due, in part, to things she wrote about Kris in her tell-all memoir. She still reportedly has relationships with her biological daughters, Kylie and Kendall Jenner, who recently defended Caitlyn on an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

On the episode, Kris told her daughter Kourtney Kardashian that despite Kourtney’s wishes, she was going to invite her ex-boyfriend Scott Disick, with whom she shares three children, to the annual Christmas party.

“You can’t just have him come to a party for 10 years as part of our family,” Kris said. “He’s still part of our family.”

At that moment, Kendall interjected, “What about my dad?”

“Scott’s never done anything mean or said anything negative, so that’s different,” Kim Kardashian responded.

“Is that actually a joke?” Kendall clapped back. “They’ve both done f—ed up things in different ways.”

Kris stood by her decision: “Nobody who’s coming would even know how to respond to her because of all th—”

But Kendall interjected once more: “So the f— what? Why are we worried about anyone else? Even if she doesn’t come, it’s nice to hav—”

“Oh, she would come,” Kris interrupted, to which Kendall responded, “The same way you feel bad for Scott not getting invited, you don’t feel bad for my dad not being invited?”

Kris protested that she had “a relationship” with Disick that made it different than with her estranged ex-husband.

“Oh, you didn’t have a relationship with my dad for 25 years?” Kendall hit back with.

But even though Kendall is usually the one defending Caitlyn, she was reportedly seen arguing with her while out to dinner earlier this month.

“They were arguing…It was more Kendall ripping Caitlyn a new one for ‘always turning her back on the family’ after they’ve been so good to her,” a source said told Page Six.

Kendall’s representative called the report “absolutely untrue,” but it’s clear tensions are high among Caitlyn and the rest of her former family.