Caitlyn Jenner Calls out Kim Kardashian in New Interview

Caitlyn Jenner is speaking out again about her estrangement from the Kardashian family.

Jenner appeared on Good Morning Britain and revealed she hasn’t spoken to Kris Jenner or Kim Kardashian for 6 to 9 months, saying that losing contact with Kardashian has been a “big loss,” as she considers her to be one of her children.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Jenner thanked Kardashian for being accepting when she first learned about Jenner’s transition, but added that ever since her book was released earlier this year, there’s been no communication between them.

“I love Kim, she’s a great person. I have such respect for her as a mother, as a businessperson. But like Kris, she is very opinionated, but that’s okay, I love that about her. It’s unfortunate because Kim is the first one I talked to about this issue,” Jenner said.

“It’s a big loss in my life, not having her there anymore and to me, I mean, that’s sad. I love all my children. I raised them. I spent almost 25 years of my life with all these kids,” she added.

As fans and Keeping Up With the Kardashians viewers know, the family — with the exception of Jenner’s biological children, Kylie and Kendall Jenner — is at odds with Jenner after she released her memoir. In the book, Jenner claims matriarch Kris knew of her desire to be a woman early in their marriage, a fact that Kris disputes.

Other passages of the book don’t seem to put Kris in the most favorable of lights, either, which has only added to the family’s hurt, ultimately leading to an estrangement between Jenner and the Kardashian family.