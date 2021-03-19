Caitlyn Jenner Breaks Silence on Kim Kardashian's Divorce From Kanye West

✖

Following her surprising reveal on Fox's The Masked Singer on Wednesday, Caitlyn Jenner broke her silence on former stepdaughter Kim Kardashian's divorce from Kanye West. Jenner joined Access Hollywood, where she hinted that fans might see Kanye and Kim's beginning of the end in the last episodes of the final season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. “I love Kimberly. Honestly, I love Kanye. I have had a very good relationship with Kanye. I wish them both nothing but the best,” Jenner 71, shared. “But, as far as speaking about that, that is their story to tell, not mine. And I think you might learn some things in the final episode, I wouldn’t be surprised – although I haven’t seen the show, but I do remember shooting scenes. And yeah, I think it should be pretty interesting.”

She's not the only person speaking on the shocking divorce. Her former wife, Kris Jenner addressed the situation on The Kyle & Jackie O Show on Thursday (March 18), giving her perspective as Kim's mother. “I think it’s always going to be hard anytime, you know, there’s a lot of kids,” Jenner, 65, said. “The good thing about our family is that we are there for each other and supportive and we love each other very, very much, so all I want is for those two kids to be happy. And I want the kids to be happy. That’s the goal.” The famous mom-ager explained that her only wish is that everyone “be able to have the love and appreciation of one another, and that everyone’s OK. That’s what you want as a mom.”

Kanye and Kim's relationship began to unfold publicly in just a matter of months. Kardashian filed for divorce on Feb. 19 after hitting a few speed bumps in their marriage, a large one being West's announcement that he and his wife almost aborted their firstborn daughter North West during his presidential campaign. The tension reportedly came to a head in early December 2020, Us Weekly reports.

“Kanye blew up at Kim and she was really upset. Things between them don’t seem to have healed since that,” the source told the outlet at the time. A second insider added, “The comments about North and the abortion were the final confirmation. She will protect the children first, always.”