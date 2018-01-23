Busy Philipps’ Consoling Photo Shamed for Trying to ‘Garner Publicity’ off Heath Ledger’s Death

Busy Philipps flew across the country to be with bestie Michelle Williams on the 10-year anniversary of Heath Ledger‘s untimely death, but social media isn’t pleased with the way Philipps shared her grief.

A post shared by Busy Philipps (@busyphilipps) on Jan 22, 2018 at 10:27pm PST

After getting emotional Tuesday morning on her Instagram story, Philipps flew to be with Williams, who dated Ledger after filming Brokeback Mountain — and welcomed daughter Matilda that same year. The couple split in 2007, with Ledger dying of an accidental drug overdose just one year later at ate 28.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Later, Philipps shared a few snaps of her and Williams mourning the loss of Ledger. In one pic, Williams rested her head on Philipps’ shoulder. “It’s ok,” Philipps captioned the shot.

Philipps and Williams met on the set of Dawson’s Creek and have been close friends ever since, noted as having “one of Hollywood’s closest friendships.”

Once the internet noticed Philipps’ post, the negative comments started spilling in.

“I don’t want to be the cynical one here as I’m sure this was done with the best of intentions but… couldn’t this private moment have remained… private? I just don’t see why this was necessary. You might as well have just gone ‘LOOK AT ME. LOOK AT WHAT A GREAT FRIEND I AM’. Sending love anyway as I don’t doubt the emotions are genuine,” one person wrote on Instagram.

“Narcissism. Everything must be shared,” another cynic wrote.

One person on Facebook wrote that they found the post “really disrespectful to Heath’s memory.”

Someone else suggested that she post throwback photos of Ledger instead of selfies.

Others were supportive of the duo’s friendship on the dark day.

“You guys have the sweetest friendship,” one person said on Instagram. “Sending love and light to Michelle on this awful day.”

“You guys are friend goals and its so great y’all can be together and support one another,” another wrote.

Someone on Facebook backed off the haters by writing that celebrities should be allowed to be sad publicly.

Earlier on Tuesday, Philipps posted a series of emotional videos in her Instagram story while driving with MGMT’s “Time to Pretend” playing in the background.

“I was just driving and I was thinking about my friend Heath who died 10 years ago and this song came on, ‘Time to Pretend,’ ” she said in the video. “It came out after he passed away and I remember when it came out, because [I thought] it made me think of him. I just thought he would have liked this song. And for some reason, every time I hear this song… it’s weird.”

In 2016, Williams told PEOPLE that Philipps is her best friend.

“She’s proof that the love of your life does not have to be a man! That’s the love of my life right there,” Williams said at the time.

Two days after Ledger’s death, The New York Daily News reported that Philipps was the only friend waiting for her at her apartment.

Naomi Watts, who dated Ledger from 2002 to 2004, also took to Instagram to pay tribute to the Australian actor.

“Thinking about this beautiful soul today. 10 years ago he left this world. He was a true original,” Watts wrote. “Heart always on his sleeve, with the most powerful charisma, strength, humor and talent. I will never forget his gentle spirit.”