Busy Philipps ‘Secretly Hoping’ Kim Kardashian Sends Her a Perfume Valentine

Whether friend or foe, Busy Philipps just wants to be on Kim Kardashian’s list for a Valentine’s Day surprise.

The actress took to Twitter to share her thoughts on Kardashian’s new line of KKW heart-shaped fragrances, which are being mailed to the reality star’s best friends — and biggest enemies.

“I mean. There’s no reason I would get one but I have been secretly hoping [Kim Kardashian] would send me one of those chocolate hearts with perfume in it so I could bust it open with a tiny mallet,” Philipps wrote, tagging Kardashian on the off chance she might see it and feel inclined to oblige.

For those unfamiliar with why Philipps might want to hit the gift with a mallet, Kardashian’s team crafted press boxes for the newly released fragrances that carry the perfume inside a giant chocolate heart. The boxes also come with a small mallet so the lucky A-list recipients can crack open the heart to grab their scent.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians celeb is celebrating the launch of her Valentine’s Day-inspired fragrance line by sending some giant chocolate hearts to some of her best friends, like Chrissy Teigen, Cardi B and Paris Hilton.

But in an unexpected twist — which was posted to social media on Thursday for peak pettiness — Kardashian chose to gift the special boxes not only to her friends, but also to her group of haters.

Among those on the list was long-time rival Taylor Swift, who has been feuding with Kardashian and her husband Kanye West since he grabbed the mic from the young country singer at the Video Music Awards in 2009. Since then, Swift and West have been trading jabs back and forth, and Kardashian has also gotten in on the messiness.

In 2016, Swift claimed the rapper didn’t call to consult her about a derogatory line in his song “Famous”, in which he said he “made that b— famous,” in reference to the “Shake It Off” singer, so Kardashian posted video proof that the conversation did happen. Since then, Swift has been declared a “snake” by many, and afterward tried to embrace the imagery in her new album, Reputation.

Kardashian also sent out gifts to other enemies including Rob Kardashian’s ex Blac Chyna, as well as Bette Midler, Wendy Williams and Piers Morgan, who she believes have wronged her in the past.