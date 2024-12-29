Burt, the Crocodile Featured in ‘Crocodile Dundee’, Dies at 90

Burt, a famous saltwater crocodile featured in the 1986 classic Crocodile Dundee, has died. According to Deadline, the reptile part Crocosaurus Cove confirmed the passing on social media.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Burt, the iconic Saltwater crocodile and star of the Australian classic Crocodile Dundee,” the park announced on social media. “Burt passed away peacefully over the weekend, estimated to be over 90 years old, marking the end of an incredible era.

“Burt’s life story is one of strength, resilience, and a personality as bold as the Top End itself. Captured in the 1980s in the Reynolds River, Burt became one of the most recognised crocodiles in the world, appearing in Crocodile Dundee and helping to shape Australia’s image as a land of rugged natural beauty and awe-inspiring wildlife,” the post continued.

Burt had been at the cove since 2008, a “confirmed bachelor” and a “fierce and fascinating ambassador for crocodile education.”

“Burt was truly one of a kind. He wasn’t just a crocodile; he was a force of nature and a reminder of the power and majesty of these incredible creatures. While his personality could be challenging, it was also what made him so memorable and beloved by those who worked with him and the thousands who visited him over the years. Visitors from around the globe marvelled at his impressive size and commanding presence, especially at feeding time.”