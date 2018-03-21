Bruce Willis and Demi Moore’s Daughters Reveal Nude Tub Photo Over the Holidays

The Willis sisters have been blowing up due to their recent group bikini shot, but they uploaded a much more revealing photo in days before.

Rumer, Scout and Tallulah, who are the daughters of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore, shared the below image of themselves nude in a bathtub together back on Dec. 16.

The sisters each cover their chests with their knees, with Tallulah, 23, also shown eating an ice cream.

👼🏼👼🏼👼🏼 A post shared by tallulah (Youthful Slimelord) (@buuski) on Dec 16, 2017 at 4:27pm PST

Tallulah simply captioned the post, which has received 13,000 likes, with three angel emojis.

While there were some detractors, most of the comments were kind and admired the sisters’ closeness to one another.

“Really sweet you all can be together like that,” one user wrote.

Another added, “Talk about quality fam time.”

Tallulah also shared the viral photo of herself, 26-year-old-Scout and 29-year-old Rumer swimming in an ice cold river just before Christmas.

The sisterly trio spent time around the holidays together with mother Demi Moore as their father Bruce spent his holiday with his two youngest children.