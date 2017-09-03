Brooklyn Beckham Receives Backlash for Posing With Gun in Photo Shoot

Brooklyn Beckham has found himself on the receiving end of some backlash due to a recent photo shoot he participated in.

The 18-year-old son of Victoria and David Beckham was slammed on social media for posing in pictures with a gun for a shoot with Damon Baker.

@damon_baker A post shared by bb (@brooklynbeckham) on Aug 31, 2017 at 5:48pm PDT

One Instagram user wrote, “Look up Gun Violence Survivors Foundation. You should go and talk to a few of them. Maybe posing with a gun would not seem so cool.”

While another said, “Not sure what you were thinking Brooklyn, but I suggest you make better decisions in the future. Do not promote guns as art.”

Despite many negative comments, the photo shoot mesmerized some of his fans. “If only there were that many of @brooklynbeckham in real life, you would make every young girl so happy #clonemachine.”

Although the Parsons School of Design student did delete one image that featured the weapon, he still kept the collage of smaller images that show him holding and pointing a gun.