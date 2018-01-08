Brooke Hogan Flaunts Body Confidence After Being Called a ‘Tranny’

Brooke Hogan displayed her confidence in full force on Sunday when she hit the beach in Miami.

The actress, singer and reality star has been preaching body positivity and self-love for a long time, but her new show has her embodying that message everywhere she goes. Hogan is gearing up for season 2 of The Fashion Hero on Amazon, where she coaches everyday people through the process of trying to become a model.

The show emphasizes the fact that there’s beauty in everyone, no matter their shape or size, and fashion is the art — or science — of accentuating that beauty and playing to your strengths.

Hogan has made it clear that this is a personal project, very near and dear to her heart, as she’s dealt with scrutiny for her whole life. In November, she talked with PEOPLE about The Fashion Hero, and said that it’s important to her because growing up on reality TV exposed her to a lot of bullying and body-shaming.

“I’ve gotten, ‘Her jaw could crush rocks,’ and ‘She’s so tall she looks like a tranny,’ ” she said. “‘Being Hulk Hogan‘s daughter, you definitely don’t come out 110 lbs. and petite,” she laughed. “It’s always been that I’m muscular, I’m 5’10.”

Hogan’s learned to accept and love those facts about herself, and she looked perfectly comfortable this weekend, soaking up the sun in Miami in a black bikini.

“I’ve been called everything,” she told reporters, “so I personally connected to this mission, and I just think it’s so cool that we can start changing how people define beauty, because kids are literally killing themselves, or developing eating disorders, trying to fit into a box.”

“We’re not all mannequins,” she continued. “There’s no possible way that we could live up to that standard. So it was like a passion project for me.”

Season 2 of The Fashion Hero films this year and is expected out on Amazon Prime Instant Video by 2019.