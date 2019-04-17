Brooke Burke Unveils Bottomless Workout Snap: ‘Going for It!’

Dancing With The Stars champion and former host Brooke Burke is proving that there’s nothing wrong with aging.

Wearing only a crop top and leg warmers, the 47-year-old former Playboy model took to Instagram on Monday to share a racy snap showing herself wearing next to nothing and doting on how aging is graceful.

As Burke stated in her post, bearing nearly it all took a bit of courage, though she wanted to be vulnerable for her fans.

“Going for it!” she began the post. “It took me a bit to get the courage to post. This female curated shoot which represents many things for me. Vulnerability, sensuality, confidence. Yaaasss we can be sexy strong and YES you can tone, sculpt & reshape your beautiful body at every age.”

“U forgot my pants!” she jokingly added, tagging stylist Isabelle Sabel.

Garnering tens of thousands of likes, the post was a hit among fans, who took to the comments section to share their praise.

“[Oh my God] you are more beautiful than ever!!!” Gretta Monahan wrote. “Embrace and Enjoy all of this beauty and health you have created.”

“Woahhhh!! You look insane!! Major goals!!” Bag Snob and Snob Essentials co-founder Tina Craig wrote. “Send me your exact program please.”

“Obsessed. You should post this every day,” one fan wrote.

“Goals,” added another.

The former Dancing With the Stars co-host is not shy when it comes to flaunting her body, frequently posting risqué photos as she opens up about her workout routines. In a post in January of 2018, she nearly bore it all when taking to social media to announce the launch of her fitness app, BrookeBurkeBody.com.

“When you ask yourself if u can be fit at any age? Say yes & believe it & get your sexy strong body!” she wrote. “just celebrating my fitness App launch & all the burns. YEP it works!! Anytime, anywhere, at EVERY age.”

The company, which offers subscription plans for workouts that she leads, has a goal of helping people make small changes at any point in their life, stating on the website that it’s “a digital fitness journey to transform your body, one bite-size burn at a time!”