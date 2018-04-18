Brooke Burke Opens Up About Divorce: ‘Fresh and Vulnerable’

Brooke Burke opened up about moving forward after her divorce Tuesday.

The former Dancing With the Stars host stopped by Steve Harvey‘s show Steve and spoke about her divorce from husband David Charvet after six years of marriage.

First reported by Entertainment Tonight, Burke shared some perspective about the process of picking up and moving on.

“I just recently filed for divorce, so this is all very fresh and vulnerable for me,” she said. “But my goal and my prayer is to move forward with an open heart and to take the beautiful memories and to learn from the challenges that I faced and not to bring all the baggage, which is mine, and pass it on to someone else whenever that day comes.”

“And it’s easier said than done,” she continued. “You know, ask me in six months or so.”

Burke, who was previously married to plastic surgeon Garth Fisher, shed some light on her divorce in a lengthy blog post on Modern Mom.

“You may have heard that David and I are divorcing,” Burke wrote. “We have tried to keep our separation private for some time out of respect for our children and family. Although I believe this is a positive change, I am deeply saddened because I loved being married. It took me a long time to differentiate between giving up and letting go, and even longer to recognize when it was time to do so. We are still a family full of love, simply redefining our dynamics. I believe this is a necessary decision for my entire family unit.”

She said nothing scandalous led to the end of her marriage to Charvet.

“Big life decisions are hardest when made for the right reasons,” she wrote. “It is sometimes painful to be strong and embrace change. I believe in letting go of ideas and dreams when the time is right. I am in that space right now as a woman and a mother, listening to my heart. I am approaching this with gratitude and unconditional love.”

Burke filed for divorce from Charvet on April 6. The couple started dating in 2005 and became engaged in 2006, before finally tying the knot in 2011. They share two children, 11-year-old Heaven Rain and 10-year-old Shaya Braven. She also has two daughters from her previous marriage to plastic surgeon Garth Fisher.

Burke cited irreconcilable differences in her divorce filing and is asking for joint custody of their two children.

In a 2017 interview with New You, Burke said she “regretted” having one marriage that did not work because the impact divorce has on children.

“I regret having a marriage that didn’t work, because divorce is ‘forever’ for children,” Burke said at the time. “I regret that my two oldest daughters have to grow up knowing that sometimes a family falls apart. That’s my heartbreaking life lesson. But I’m happy that they can see love now.”

Burke has also shared new bikini and vacation photos since the split.