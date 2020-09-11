Brooke Burke Celebrates 49th Birthday With Rare Photos Alongside Daughters

✖

Brooke Burke is giving a rare glimpse of her mini-me daughters as the former Dancing With the Stars co-host shared a photo with all four of her kids while celebrating her 49th birthday Wednesday at Nobu in Malibu, California. Burke took to Instagram with a sweet shot of her and daughters Neriah Fisher, 20, Sierra Fisher, 18, and Heaven Rain Charvet, 13, all of whom are the spitting image of their mother.

"These are the most precious birthday gifts in the world My love cup is full," Burke captioned her photos of the evening, some of which also featured boyfriend Scott Rigsby, her 12-year-old son, Shaya Charvet, and Neriah’s boyfriend, Isaac Benedict. "Thank you for all the beautiful messages, wishes, and birthday love." Burke's followers couldn't believe the family resemblance. "Happy Birthday Brooke you look like sisters," one of the model's followers wrote. "God Bless and many more good health." Another added, "Beautiful people make beautiful people wowww."

Burke's time on the Dancing With the Stars ballroom floor may be over, but the pro that helped her win the Mirrorball Trophy in Season 7, Derek Hough, will be making his grand return to the ABC show for the upcoming Season 29, premiering Sept. 14. Hough will be joining the judging panel in the place of Len Goodman, who will participate in a different capacity from his home in the U.K. due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"It's interesting, actually, because being apart of the show for so long, so many seasons, I feel like I've been through every possible experience," he told Entertainment Tonight of his return. "Embarrassment, bad choices, triumphs, success, all the different experiences you could imagine. I kinda felt like I've already done that part. So coming back into a new role ... I feel like I have a lot of compassion and empathy, but also a lot of experience."

The World of Dance judge added he's "not going to be mean" when judging the pairs. "I'm going to be fair, I'm going to be honest, but I'm definitely not going to be mean. That's just not who I am," he said. "And here's the thing. I'm not replacing Len, he's still very much part of the show, so I'm certainly not trying to sort of fill those shoes, if that makes sense. Len is Len and Bruno is Bruno, you know? They are who they are."