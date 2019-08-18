Brody Jenner’s Mother Linda Thompson Breaks Silence Amid Breakup Drama

Brody Jenner’s mother, Linda Thomspon, has given her perspective on her son’s recent breakup and relationship drama. Thompson has supported her son through all of his ups and downs over the years, including this. In the comments section of his latest Instagram post, she wrote a heartfelt message.

“As always, I am so proud of the upstanding, LOYAL, & loving true gentleman that you are Brody!” Thompson wrote. “You make your mother proud.”

Thompson included a few hashtags, listing the qualities she thought her son was displaying through the turmoil. These included “class,” “dignity,” “nobility,” “strength,” “understanding” and “kindness.”

The post itself was a statement about his ex-wife, Kaitlynn Carter, and her new entanglement with Miley Cyrus. Jenner and Carter have been close with Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth for a while now, and this month Cyrus and Carter seemed to take their friendship a bit further.

Shortly after her split from Jenner, Carter took a vacation with Cyrus. The two were spotted kissing on a boat off the coast of Italy this month, and a few hours later, Cyrus and Hemsworth announced that they were getting separated as well.

Obviously, the two breakups have led to a lot of speculation, but Jenner encourages fans not to take sides. In his Instagram post, he wrote about how close he still is with Carter, and about how much it hurts him to see the story turning combative without cause.

“There is far too much negativity being directed at someone who I love and care about very much,” he wrote. “I feel the need to set the story straight. Kaitlynn and I have been best friends for 6 years, and we continue to be. We, like many others before us and many after us, grew in different directions over those same 6 years.”

“Kaitlynn is a wonderful person, beautiful and fun to be with, always a positive force in my life,” he went on. “We decided the best move for both of us was to keep our love for each other strong but move forward separately with our lives. I respect Kaitlynn and care deeply about her. She deserves to be able to move forward in her life with respect and happiness.”

Jenner’s post made no mention of Cyrus, Hemsworth or the web emerging between them. Cyrus and Hemsworth were married just last year, after nearly a decade on and off together. They, too, are keeping things amicable in the face of their breakup, as Hemsworth explained in his own Instagram post.

“Hi all,” he wrote. “Just a quick note to say that Miley and I have recently separated and I wish her nothing but health and happiness going forward. This is a private matter and I have not made, nor will I be making, any comments to any journalists or media outlets. Any reported quotes attributed to me are false. Peace and Love.”