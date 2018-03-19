Britney Spears Reveals Sultry Snap of Her in Daisy Dukes-Style Shorts

Britney Spears is always up for a good throwback photo — after all, with a career spanning decades, she has plenty!

The star recently used Instagram to share a black-and-white photo from earlier in her career, posting a sultry snap of herself posing in a bikini top and tiny shorts accessorized with a black belt and dangling charms.

Captioning the shot with a pair of bow emojis and rose, Spears credited photographer Mark Liddell with the image.

Earlier in March, Spears shared three photos from her 2001 Super Bowl performance with Aerosmith, N’Sync, Nelly and Mary J. Blige, captioning the snaps with lyrics from Aerosmith’s song “Walk This Way.”

The pop star took a break from throwbacks to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day, sharing a snap of herself modeling an off-the-shoulder white dress and captioning the moment with a series of green emojis.

She also posted a video of herself working out in which she wore a green sports bra in a possible nod to the holiday, lifting weights in her home gym as Janet Jackson’s “All Nite” played over the footage.

Since the end of her Las Vegas residency, Spears has kept busy, working out, curating her enviable Instagram feed and spending time with her sons, Jayden James and Sean Preston, who she shares with ex Kevin Federline.

Spears and Federline are currently involved in a battle over child support, as Federline is seeking an increase in his payments from Spears.

TMZ reports that Federline is currently taking in $20,000 per month in child support from Spears and wants an increase due to the boys getting older. TMZ reports that Federline’s lawyer and Spears’ father, Jamie Spears, met to discuss the request, with the lawyer stating that Federline needs the money to take care of the boys at their mom’s level.

When asked, the lawyer was reportedly unable to identify any of the boys’ needs that had not been met due to the amount of child support Federline is receiving. The lawyer also reportedly repeatedly referenced Britney’s success in Vegas and her increased income in recent years.

“Britney has emphasized to her father she wants this settled,” a source told Us Weekly of the dispute. “She doesn’t want it lingering because it only creates stress.”

