Britney Spears Teases Big Announcement on ‘The Ellen Show’

Britney Spears has an announcement to make…but she’s not making it yet.

The pop star stopped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Oct. 12 to share some news, with host Ellen DeGeneres announcing Spears’ arrival by joking that she doesn’t have to go to red carpets to see celebrities, since she can get them on her show anytime she wants.

After Spears walked on stage to massive cheers from the audience, the mom of two declared, “I actually have a huge announcement to make.”

DeGeneres happily obliged and asked her what that announcement is, but Spears’ answer wasn’t exactly informative.

“My announcement is actually that I have an announcement,” she said. “I can’t the announce the announcement until October 18.”

“You’re a bit early,” DeGeneres cracked, looking at her watch.

Whatever Spears’ news may be, it will be revealed on DeGeneres’ YouTube channel on Oct. 18, and fans immediately went into overdrive speculating about what Spears’ big announcement could be.

Britney literally went on Ellen to announce she had an announcement for October 18th omg I love her — Fintan ⭐️ (@queen_ofthenile) October 12, 2018

Some tweeted that they think new music is on the way, guessing that the Louisiana native will be announcing her tenth studio album.

BRITNEY JEAN SPEARS this BEST be a new album announcement @britneyspears //t.co/tvseVHvX7Q — Christian Allaire (@chrisjallaire) October 12, 2018

Spears’ last album, Glory, was released in August 2016 and spawned singles “Make Me…” and “Slumber Party.”

This announcement on the 18th better be about music sis we ain’t playing this game with you! — rhett (@rexhamess) October 12, 2018

Some wondered if the 36-year-old would be revealing that she is returning to Las Vegas for another residency.

so is britney gonna announce the new album or the new residency? pic.twitter.com/Od7GeS39hu — 𝕛𝕒𝕜𝕖 (@Iavishomes) October 12, 2018

The singer previously held a residency at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino from December 2013 to December 2017 and has since been touring the show.

Honey Britney Spears is about to announce her Las Vegas Residency that’s the secret — Kelvin Smith-Meyers (@sassyboy211) October 12, 2018

Others joked that Spears’ announcement wouldn’t actually involve her music at all.

Britney: I have a big announcement on October 18th

Army 1: She’s going to release her next album

Army 2: She’s going to get engaged

Army 3: She’ll be singing live

Britney on October 18th: I would like to introduce you to my new pet turtle, Felicia. — Kenneth Soriano (@KenArtDeco) October 12, 2018

Whatever Spears is announcing, fans will have to wait until Thursday to find out.

