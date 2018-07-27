Britney Spears Team Reportedly Banning Her From Alcohol After Demi Lovato Overdose

After Demi Lovato‘s apparent overdose, Britney Spears‘ team has reportedly decided to ban alcohol from backstage of her tour.

Lovato made headlines Tuesday after she was rushed to the hospital following her assistant finding her unconscious at her Hollywood Hills home. She was reportedly revived on the scene using Narcan.

Videos by PopCulture.com

A source revealed to Page Six at Spears’ Radio City Music Hall shows Monday and Tuesday, “Britney’s team set strict guidelines that no alcohol at all could be served backstage, because they want to keep it away from her, and also many of her dancers are underage.”

The source added, “Apparently this is the policy throughout her tour.”

Reports surfaced ahead of the kickoff to Spears’ Piece of Me Tour that the singer would also have “advance people” removing any alcohol from hotel rooms where she would stay, and that her team would “ensure no shady character get anywhere near her.”

Spears reportedly has been sober for some time, after an infamous 2007 public breakdown. A source told the outlet last year of the performer, “She’s in a Britney bubble. She’s healthy; she just celebrated another year of sobriety.”

There have been reports this year that a successful summer tour, including the Radio City gigs, could bring her a step closer to ending the conservatorship that father Jamie Spears has over her.

Spears — who performed her show at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas 248 times over four years — is now taking her successful residency on the road, touring through August with stops in London, Dublin, Paris, Berlin and Oslo. This fall, she’s scheduled to play the 2018 US Grand Prix in Austin, Texas, a night after Bruno Mars.

The Hollywood Reporter wrote in a review of her Radio City shows, “For Spears’ fans — who have shown support throughout her triumphs and missteps, both professional and personal — seeing their idol happy and thriving is all they need.”

As for Lovato, the singer is still in recovery after the incident and has not yet left the hospital, though her family is reportedly already making plans for her to seek further treatment.

“Demi is recovering and her loved ones are so incredibly thankful she has pulled through. They know how lucky she is to be alive and are relieved she’s getting another chance,” a source told Entertainment Tonight Wednesday.

“She will be leaving the hospital and heading straight to rehab. Her family has been by her side supporting her and is getting her the help she needs,” another source told E! News.