Britney Spears Sends Birthday Messages to Sons Preston and Jayden Amid Family Drama

Britney Spears had a busy week full of birthday festivities for her and Kevin Federline’s sons, Jayden and Sean, who celebrated their 13th and 14th birthdays, respectively. The “Oops! I Did It Again” singer took to Instagram to share a sweet message to her teenage boys.

“Oh how they’ve grown,” she wrote alongside a photo of her and Jayden and Sean as little boys at the beach. “Mamma loves you guys very very much!!!! May you get all your bday wishes and more…” she wrote.

Many of Spears’ 22 million Instagram followers took to the comments of the post to send well wishes to the boys.

“Happy birthday Jayden and Sean!” one user wrote.

“They are so adorable you are one lucky mom that deserves the best,” another user wrote. “Sending good vibes Britt.”

“you are an amazing mommy,” another said.

“So sweet,” another wrote.

It’s been a tumultuous couple of weeks for Spears. Earlier this week, her father, Jamie Spears, temporarily stepped down as her conservator after previously petitioning the court to hand over the reins, citing ongoing health issues. A judge approved the request on Monday and appointed Spears’ longtime care manager, Jodi Montgomery, as her new conservator, according to legal documents.

The legal filing came after Spears and Federline’s sons were granted a temporary restraining order against Jamie. A source told Entertainment Tonight that an incident occurred on Aug. 24 in which Jamie allegedly “engaged in conduct that was physical abuse” toward Sean. The next day, Federline and his divorce attorney, Mark Vincent Kaplan, filed a police report at the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office.

According to Kaplan, “Britney recognized the children were in a dangerous situation and she demonstrated the correct parental judgment by removing them from it.”

A source told Us Weekly that Spears believes that her custody of the boys could be “in jeopardy.”

“Britney’s mental condition before the incident was fragile at best,” the source said, adding that she is “furious” with her father, and “extremely distraught” over the matter. “Her biggest fear has always been losing custody of her boys,” a second insider went on to share, “and now she feels that Jamie may have put her in jeopardy as a result of his actions.”