Britney Spears Reveals Fitness Plans for 2020 Amid Conservatorship Drama

Britney Spears has a new year’s resolution that she’s sharing with all of her 23.3 million fans on Instagram. The “Toxic” singer uploaded a new video to her showing off a few toga poses as she explains to everyone that in 2020 she plans on doing a lot more “acro yoga and the basics for yoga.” Towards the end of her selfie style video before it switches to her doing yoga, she mentioned that she was with her dogs, then turned the camera towards them.

“Today I’m outside, and I’m about to do a little bit of yoga to open up my back and my chest, and I’m out here with my dogs, and we’re going to have a beautiful day!” she said.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Several of Spears’ fans came in to support with several posting heart emojis while wishing the pop star a happy new year. Jersey Shore star, Snooki, even invited herself to be apart of Spears’ new plan posting, “Can i come?”

Something else the 38-year-old could look forward to is a possible proposal from boyfriend Sam Asghari. In an interview with ET, Asghari said that he “absolutely” sees marriage in his future and Spears could be the one.

“Absolutely,” he said when asked if he ever saw a future in marriage with Spears one day. “This is something that every couple should do. That’s the whole point of a relationship — we are a family.”

“Trust me, if we do ever get married, everybody’s going to know…,” he added.

One of the best parts about their relationship is that their families blend well together, so they’re already off to a great start no that end.