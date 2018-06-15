Britney Spears Reveals Abs of Steel in Steamy Beach Photos

Britney Spears is no stranger to the beach scene. The pop superstar loves soaking up the sun while hanging with her family, including mother Lynne and two sons, 11-year-old Sean and 10-year-old Jayden.

From start to finish… it was a good day 🌴☀️ pic.twitter.com/Rsy97UNVA7 — Britney Spears (@britneyspears) April 11, 2017

The “Baby One More Time” hitmaker has bee known to take post media to her social networks, including a slew of photos last summer of her family embracing a fun day at the beach.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“From start to finish…it was a good day,” she captioned the clip.

The 35-year-old singer sported a white patterned bikini that put her toned figure on full display. Her signature blond locks were tied up in a high bun and she completed her jaw-dropping look with a pair of chic sunglasses.

The video gave multiple looks at the mother of two rocking a bikini. Check out some of Britney’s sexy swimsuit snaps here:

​

​

​

​

Spears shared an image April 2017, while teasing her washboard abs while sporting athleisure. “What’s better than sweats and a tshirt?” she captioned the snap.

​

Spears shared with fans how she keeps her trim and toned physique by posting a clip of a workout that keeps her “motivated” and “inspired.”

​

TGIF ☀️ A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Mar 10, 2017 at 1:08pm PST

Spears loves soaking up the sunshine and in a throwback shared to her Instagram, the mom-of-two posted a clip with the caption, “TGIF” as she lay sprawled on the beach shores.