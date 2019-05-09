Britney Spears’ Restraining Order Against Ex-Manager Sam Lutfi Approved Amid Claims of ‘Severe Mental Trauma’

A judge has ordered Britney Spears‘ former manager to stay away from her and her loved ones.

The pop star filed a TRO against Sam Lutfi, with the court approving the temporary order Wednesday with Spears’ legal team, and her father Jamie in attendance.

In the petition, The Blast first reported, Spears’ team claimed Lutfi has been sending harassing and threatening texts and social media messages to Spears and her family. The messages, the paperwork claims, has caused the singer “severe mental trauma” and have interfered with her life.

Shortly after the petition was granted, Lutfi filed an opposition to the restraining order, claiming he had not contacted Spears directly since at least 2009 and the only evidence her team has is a “brief and non-confrontational text message with Lynne Spears” and tweet replies.

He also claimed that his actions “could not have caused a reasonable person to suffer the requisite emotional distress” needed for a restraining order.

The manager added that the order’s stipulation, which restrains him from making public statements about the issue, limits his free speech and is a “blatant violation of his constitutional of his constitutional rights,” Entertainment Tonight writes.

Despite his objections, the judge granted a temporary restraining order for the singer’s legal team.

“We are disappointed in the results,” Lutfi’s attorney said in a statement to the outlet on Wednesday. “We think it’s overly broad and violates Mr. Lutfi’s constitutional rights.”

In the court documents filed Tuesday, Spears’ legal team claimed the harassment started just after Spears completed treatment at a mental health facility. Her attorneys claimed Lutfi is trying to impact the singer’s conservatorship by spreading “vigilante action” on social media, and making bribes and “threatening the release of private information.”

The court documents also claim Lutfi attempted to offer Spears’ mother, Lynne, $1,000 to involve herself in her daughter’s conservatorship. While she rejected the offer, Lynne will reportedly be attending two hearings regarding Britney’s conservatorship and has requested special notice on all matters concerning the topic.

Lutfi was Spears’ manager in the early 2000s and her family reportedly holds him responsible for her fall from grace in 2008. He also previously sued the singer’s parents after Lynne accused him of being the “gatekeeper” and contributing to Britney’s mental health decline, though both parties settled the matter out of court for an undisclosed amount.

As the drama continues to heat up in court, Spears seems to have returned to normal in her public life. She returned to social media once again on Saturday, when she posted a video of herself doing yoga and jamming to Cardi B’s hit song, “I Like It.”