Britney Spears Reportedly Lived ‘Secluded’ Life Ahead of Mental Health Treatment

Britney Spears’ decision to seek treatment for her mental health had nothing to do with her previous substance abuse issues.

The singer made headlines earlier this week when it was revealed she had entered a mental health facility for a 30-day stay in order to take time for herself in the midst of her father Jamie Spears’ health crisis.

“Her decision to seek treatment did not stem from a drug or alcohol relapse; she simply had a strong emotional reaction to the stress of her dad’s ongoing health issues and decided to be proactive about it,” a source told Us Weekly Friday.

Despite her celebrity status, Spears has been laying low for many years now, and even more since she took a break from her career to focus on family.

“It’s funny, in a way, because she is such a force on stage, performing every night for thousands of fans in Las Vegas and around the world, but then she returns to a quiet house and leads a pretty normal life,” the source added.

The insider continued by saying that Spears spends most of her free time with her boyfriend Sam Asghari, her two sons, Sean Preston and Jayden, whom she shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline, and some close friends.

“Britney lives a very secluded life and only has a very small, tight-knit group of girlfriends,” the source told the outlet. “She spent the majority of her time with her sons and Sam before entering treatment.”

The “Oops I Did It Again” crooner checked herself into a “wellness center that prioritizes physical, mental and spiritual well-being” about a week before news broke on Wednesday.

“Britney was distraught when her dad first got sick,” another source said on Wednesday. “Then there was a period where she was handling it better and feeling more positive because Jamie seemed to be improving, but then his condition worsened and she couldn’t emotionally handle the thought of potentially losing him. It was her breaking point.”

The singer broke her silence on social media for the first time since announcing the postponement of her second Las Vegas residency, posting a quote about falling in love with taking care of yourself.

Asghari showed love to his girlfriend by resharing her message and writing in the caption, “It isn’t weakness, It’s a sign of absolute strength, people should only be inspired by this, at least I am #stronger.” The singer also received public messages of support from her mother, Lynne Spears, and sister Jamie Lynn.