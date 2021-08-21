Britney Spears Reportedly Called 911 After Her Dogs Were Taken From Her House

✖

Britney Spears dealt with an extremely stressful situation recently. According to Page Six, Spears called the police on Aug. 10 in order to report a theft. TMZ later reported that the theft concerned her dogs.

Page Six originally reported on Thursday that Spears called the police to report a mysterious theft at her home. The outlet reported that once officials arrived at her residence at Thousand Oaks, California, she declined to pursue further action. Eric Burschow, the Ventura County Sheriff's Department media relations officer, told Page Six, "She called and wanted to report some type of theft." Burschow added, "When deputies arrived and contacted her security staff, they informed the deputies that Ms. Spears decided she did not want to file a report at that time. And so, deputies left.”

Since Spears did not file a report about this case, there isn't an official record of what was allegedly stolen from her. Burschow continued to say about the situation, "There was no law enforcement action at that time, no report taken or anything like that." Page Six did reach out to Spear's attorney, Mathew Rosengart, but did not hear back by the time of the article's publication. TMZ offered some more insight into the situation. According to the publication, Spears' dogs were allegedly taken from her.

The matter began in early August. At the time, one of Spears' dogs became sick. Her housekeeper took the pet and another one of Spears' dogs to the vet. But, the animals never returned to the singer's home. TMZ reported that Spears' dog sitter, who is also a nurse, kept them at her home as she believed that they were being neglected. Amid this situation, the "Circus" singer reportedly confronted her housekeeper about where her dogs were. The housekeeper reportedly showed Spears photos of the dogs and claimed that she took them away from the residence as she believed that they were not being looked after properly.

As for Spears' supposed take on the situation, she reportedly thinks that the housekeeper sent her father, Jamie Spears, the photos and had the dog sitter take the animals away (a source told the outlet that Jamie is "totally in the dark" about the goings-on in his daughter's home). An altercation reportedly took place between Spears and the housekeeper at this point. The singer supposedly became angry over the situation and told the housekeeper that they couldn't take photos in her home.

She reportedly tried to knock the housekeeper's phone out of their hands. According to TMZ's "Britney sources," she hit the phone out of her housekeeper's hand. But, the housekeeper alleged that Spears struck her arm and the phone then became loose after she lost her grip on it. The Ventura County Sheriff's Department is currently investigating the matter. TMZ also noted that Spears still does not have her dogs back.