Britney Spears Posts Adorable Couples Workout Video With Boyfriend Sam Asghari

Britney Spears proved in her latest video that the couple that trains together stays together.

The pop star uploaded a video on Thursday of herself and boyfriend Sam Asghari doing various partner workouts, including, situps, pushups, bench press. The clip ended with Spears doing a slow motion handstand against a mirror.

“Stronger together,” Spears wrote.

The couple have been together for well over a year, first meeting on the set of her “Slumber Party” music video in 2016.

“She wasn’t set up with Sam as she was with her last two boyfriends — this came about without any outside interference from her parents or handlers,” a source told Us Weekly back in February. “Those relationships ultimately failed because Britney wouldn’t have gravitated toward them on her own.”

The 23-year-old fitness model is a bit of a departure from Spears’ normal type of boyfriend, which previously includes TV producer Charlie Ebersol, law firm associate David Lucado and talent agent Jason Trawick.

The Us Weekly source also said the age gap, 13 years, isn’t an issue for either of them.

“They spend a lot of time together — cooking, working out, going on vacation or just hanging out,” the insider said. “Britney swore she was done with relationships, but then Sam came along. She’s very happy in her relationship. She has a consistent routine and she’s doing what she does best. Life is good for Britney.”

One of Spears previously relationships has been giving her headaches as of late. Reports came out back in February via The Blast that Britney’s ex-husband Kevin Federline had approached Spears’ legal team demanding the child support settlement that was made back in 2007 when the two divorced be renegotiated.

The settlement originally had Spears cutting Federline a $20,000 check to help support their two children, a number that was determined based on how much Spears was making at the time. However between her four new albums and Las Vegas residency that reportedly earned her tens of millions of dollars annually, Federline feels that number should be adjusted.

After two failed attempts, Spears’ legal team reportedly responded with a new deal that was “flatly rejected” by Federline.

“Jamie and Britney Spears sent a response to Kevin’s request for an increase to his child support payments to his lawyer, Mark Vincent Kaplan. Kevin has flatly rejected it,” an Us Weekly source said. “Kevin truly wanted to try and settle the child support payment increase without getting the courts involved out of respect for Britney, and of course, their two sons.”