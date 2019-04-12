Britney Spears Photobombs Social Media Star Hannah Kirkelie After Mental Health Treatment Admission

Britney Spears is treating herself to a little TLC after she checked herself into a mental health facility, and photobombing social media influencers while she does it!

The singer stepped out on Thursday, April 11 for the first time since she sought treatment earlier this month, and she treated herself to a little pampering at Meche Salon Los Angeles, where she unintentionally photobombed Hannah Kirkelie’s Instagram Story.

Kirkelie, who describes herself as “Blue jean baby LA Lady” and boasts 92.6 thousand Instagram followers, shared a video of herself getting her hair done at the salon, noticing that Spears was sitting in the background.

“No one else will ever touch my hair,” Didn’t realize Britney Spears photobombed me,” the model/actress wrote. “Didn’t realize Britney Spears photobombed me. THE BEST.”

According to E! News, Spears had been at the salon with a team of three people to get her blonde roots touched up.

“Britney arrived with three people from her team this morning to get her blonde roots touched up and extensions retouched,” eyewitnesses told the outlet. “Several people worked on Britney’s hair and were very quick and efficient to get her out of there as fast as possible.”

The eyewitness added that Spears “seemed fine and content” and was “feeling refreshed.” They added that she was “excited to see her children and get back into her routine, but is taking one day at a time.”

The outing came just over a week after news broke that the singer had checked herself into a mental health facility about a week prior after she felt “distraught” over her father’s health. Her father, Jamie Spears, had suffered from complications of a ruptured colon.

“Her dad being sick has taken a toll on her,” a source told PEOPLE at the time. “He nearly died and actually had another surgery a few weeks ago. He’s not doing well. They’re so close and it has been a lot. There is nothing dramatic going on with her — she just realized she needs to make sure to take time to care for herself.”

Just before the news broke, Spears had alluded to her mental health in a post shared on her Instagram account that read, “Fall in love with taking care of yourself, mind, body and spirit,” and “We all need to take time for a little ‘me time.’ [smiley face emoticon].”

It had initially been reported that Spears was planning on spending 30 days in the “all-encompassing wellness treatment.”