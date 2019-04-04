Britney Spears’ Mother Lynne Spears Shares Inspirational Message Following Daughter’s Treatment

Britney Spears’ mom, Lynne Spears, broke her social media silence with a message of perseverance amid reports the singer checked into a mental health facility.

Reports surfaced Wednesday that the 37-year-old pop star is currently checked in for a 30-day stay after being under massive amounts of stress over her father, Jamie Spears’ declining health.

Lynne took to Instagram Thursday to share the inspirational message, while not specifically addressing the reports.

“Keep going no matter how bad things are right now, no matter how stuck you feel, no matter how many days you’ve spent crying, no matter how many days you’ve spent wishing things were different, no matter how hopeless and depressed you feel — I promise you won’t feel this way forever,” the message reads. “Keep going.”

Fans of the celebrity family took to the comments sections of the touching post, sending their support during the difficult time.

“Sending Britney love and support! She is so loved around the world, and she can take all the time she needs! She has given us everything,” one Instagram user wrote.

“We are praying and sending Britney only good vibes. We all love her so much. She isn’t alone, she has you, us (her fans). We’ll always support her. Britney’s happiness is everything to us. Always by her side. We’ll go through this together,” Another fan commented.

A third user commented: “We are praying for a whole Spears family. Please stay strong. Sending love.”

The singer also received public support from her younger sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, as well as boyfriend Sam Asghari. The former Zoey 101 star shared a touching throwback snapshot of her sister riding the school bus with her on her first day and named her as her “Woman Crush Wednesday.

Asghari reposted Britney’s earlier social media post, a quote which read: “Fall in love with taking care of yourself. Mind. Body. Spirit, adding how “it isn’t weakness, it’s a sign of absolute strength, people should only be inspired by this, at least I am #stronger.”

A source previously told Entertainment Tonight that it was Britney’s decision to take time to focus on herself by entering the facility.

“She is the one who finally decided she needed help and made the decision to manage her own emotions,” the insider said. “She finally realized it was affecting her everyday life and even her relationships. She wants to feel better and more relaxed and taking time to focus on herself truly is her only option. It has been a rough year. While those closest to her have encouraged her to get help, she finally decided on her own it was time.”