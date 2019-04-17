Britney Spears’ Mom Has Fans Concerned With Cryptic Post Saying ‘The Battle Has Just Begun’

Fans are concerned after Britney Spears‘ mother, Lynne Spears, posted a photo with a cryptic image and inspirational quote on Instagram.

The “Oops!…I Did It Again” singer’s mother took to Instagram on Tuesday, just weeks after her daughter checked into a mental-health facility, to share an image of woman on her knees, captioning the photo, “This is ‘Faith!’”

“When God’s warriors go down on their knees, the battle is not over; it has just begun,” a quote above the photo read.

The post sparked concern among fans, who worried that the post was alluding to Spears’ current well-being.

The singer had checked herself into a mental health facility after she felt “distraught” over her father’s ailing health. Her father, Jamie Spears, had suffered from complications of a ruptured colon. He is also his daughter’s conservator, and it was recently alleged that he had her committed against her will after he refused to take medication as prescribed by a doctor.

“I really hope you are supporting Britney in trying to end this conservatorship,” one person wrote. “I really hope your ailing ex husband isn’t keeping your daughter somewhere against her will.”

“I hope she’s doing ok & can finally be able to [be] free she deserves it!! We know,” another wrote.

“We are ALL standing behind Britney! None of us will stop until she’s freed from all of this evil doing,” another commented. “We want what’s best for Britney and that’s her happiness, health & most of all her freedom.”

The comments section of the post also quickly filled with fans using the hashtag #FreeBritney, a trend that first surfaced after rumors that she was being held against her will.

The rumors first surfaced earlier this week after new “emergency” episode of Britney’s Gram, hosted by Babs Gray and Tess Barker, featured a voicemail from an unnamed former paralegal for the pop star’s conservatorship. According to the paralegal, the trouble began when Spears first began not taking her medication as she rehearsed for her Domination show, which eventually led Jamie to withdraw his support of the Vegas show.

“Britney refused so he kept his word and pulled his support and he verbatim said ‘blame it on my illness,’” the paralegal alleged on the voicemail. “And that’s when we get the January Instagram.”

“She did not want to go… I, of course am just a paralegal I never spoke with her, but from what I understood, this was not a decision she made at all,” he added.

Jamie has been Spears’ conservator since 2008.