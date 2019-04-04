Britney Spears: Kevin Federline Reacts to Ex-Wife’s Mental Health Treatment

Britney Spears‘ ex-husband, Kevin Federline, spoke out in support of her recent announcement that she was spending time alone in the midst of her father’s health crisis.

A source told Entertainment Tonight on Wednesday that Spears, 37, is in a facility taking time to care for herself. The singer wrote on Instagram that “We all need to take time for a little ‘me time.’“

Federline’s attorney, Mark Vincent Kaplan, told ET that “Kevin commends Britney for recognizing that she needs to take a step back and that she is taking the reasonable steps to dealing with her situation in a responsible way. He wishes everyone well.”

Federline and Spears were married from 2004 until they finalized their divorce in 2007. They share two sons, Sean, 13, and Jayden, 12.

The former dancer isn’t the only one to offer up kind words to the “Stronger” singer during her time in need. Her younger sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, took to Instagram to praise her.

Jamie Lynn, 28, shared a throwback photo from her first day of school, showing Spears following her off the school bus, both girls smiling.

“Yup, she rode the bus home with me after my first day of school, cuz she’s the fn best,” Jaime Lynn wrote alongside the photo, adding a caption for Woman Crush Wednesday.

Another source told ET that Spears has been struggling in 2019 and that she took it upon herself to seek help. In January, she announced an indefinite work hiatus, postponing her album and putting her new Britney: Domination show at Park Theater at the Park MGM resort in Las Vegas on hold until further notice after her father, Jamie Spears, suffered a life-threatening illness.

Late last year, Jamie Spears was rushed to the hospital after his colon ruptured. According to a release, he spent 28 days in the hospital; the family credited doctors and nurses for saving his life.

“She seems to be on a constant roller coaster and can’t get off. She is finally getting the help she needs,” the source said. “She is the one who finally decided she needed help and made the decision to manage her own emotions. She finally realized it was affecting her everyday life and even her relationships. She wants to feel better and more relaxed and taking time to focus on herself truly is her only option. It has been a rough year. While those closest to her have encouraged her to get help, she finally decided on her own it was time.”