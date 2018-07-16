Britney Spears Handles Mid-Concert Wardrobe Malfunction Like a Pro

Britney Spears kicked off her Piece of Me Tour last week in Maryland, and during her show on Friday, July 13, the pop star suffered a wardrobe malfunction in the middle of her performance.

Spears was singing her song “Do Somethin’” when the mishap occurred, with the 36-year-old donning a black bra and bottom with straps connecting the two pieces.

The performer stepped behind a set piece to adjust her top, only to return to the stage with one of her nipples exposed. Ever the professional, Spears continued her performance, finishing the song without fixing her outfit.

A fan captured video of the moment and shared it on YouTube, but the clip has since been deleted due to copyright. Cosmopolitan shared a few screenshots of the moment here.

The mom of two suffered multiple wardrobe malfunctions throughout her Las Vegas residency, including a moment in 2016 when her bra popped open during her performance of Joan Jett’s “I Love Rock ‘n Roll.”

Spears didn’t stop performing then, either, holding her bra in place with her hands and covering herself as one of her dancers fixed her top.

“Yeah, well, it was really tight around my neck,” she told Extra‘s Mario Lopez at the time. “It was the second time I’ve worn it, and I was [straddled] on the [stage’s giant] guitar, and it just popped and I was like, ‘Oh, my God. It’s never done that before!’ So I just had to hold myself.”

This leg of Spears’ tour will see her stop in Atlantic City, New York City and a handful of other U.S. destinations before crossing the pond to head to Europe where she will perform in cities including Berlin, Oslo, London and Paris.

“She is very excited to be back on stage and bringing this show to the East Coast and the UK and Europe,” a source told PEOPLE of Spears. “She loves performing for her fans!”

The tour began about seven months after Spears concluded her residency in Las Vegas, which she began in 2013.

“This round of shows that we are doing on tour, they are back to back, so each show is like… I don’t have time apart, besides flying,” Spears told Entertainment Tonight of the tour. “My show is a workout in itself. It really keeps you strong.”

Despite her rigorous fitness schedule, the pop icon revealed that there is one fast food item she incorporates into her diet.

“Sometimes I’m just like, ‘I want a hamburger!’ but when I’m in work mode, I want [to eat] very clean. I want clean chicken and veggies that’s it,” she shared.”My stomach is so sensitive, if I have a steak, I will be sick for three days.”

“The burger is fine, but I have the small burgers from McDonald’s,” Spears added. “The happy meal!”

Photo Credit: Getty / Kevin Mazur/BCU18