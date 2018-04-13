Britney Spears Shines in Skimpy Dress While Fans Weigh In

Britney Spears got glammed up for a night out on Thursday when she attended the GLAAD Media Awards in Los Angeles, sharing a shot of her finished look to Instagram to give fans a peek at her glittering ensemble.

Continuing her trend of short and bedazzled dresses, Spears sparkled in a fringed silver number with cutouts at the sides and a low neckline.

The mom of two captioned the photo to match her outfit, offering a pair of sparkle emojis and writing, “@glaad awards tonight.”

Fans immediately weighed in on the singer’s look, with some choosing to be negative in regards to Spears’ appearance.

“You look rough,” wrote one, while another added, “This screams I’ve been up all night partying and just stepping out with the same thing on.”

Comments like those were few and far between, as many of Spears’ followers gushed over the star’s snap.

“You SPARKLE! …and the dress too,” wrote one fan. “Stunning as always!” opined a second, while a third commented, “She looks happy and fit.”

Spears also shared a snap of herself posing with Gus Kenworthy and Adam Rippon, gay athletes who competed at the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang this year.

The 36-year-old was on hand at the ceremony to receive this year’s Vanguard Award, which goes to someone who has promoted acceptance of and equal rights for the LGBTQ community. The award was presented to the singer by Ricky Martin, who noted that Spears “uses her platform to remind audiences around the globe that intolerance is unacceptable.”

Spears, who was joined by boyfriend Sam Asghari at the event, has long been a supporter and ally of the gay community, and her speech touted the importance of acceptance and love.

“I feel like our society has put such an emphasis on what’s ‘normal,’ and to be different is unusual or seen as strange,” she said. “But to be accepted unconditionally and to be able to express yourself as an individual through art is such a blessing. Being a mother has shown me what it means to love unconditionally, and you all in this room have shown me throughout my career what it means to be loved unconditionally.”

The singer concluded, “It’s such an honor to be here. Thank you so much, GLAAD, and thank you to the LGBTQ community. And to my family and all of my friends and fans, I love you very much”

Photo Credit: Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock.com